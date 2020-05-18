La Providencia Guild Thrift Shop to Present “Diva Designs” on Facebook Live

“Diva Designs” will premiere on Friday, May 22, from 7 pm to 8 pm on Facebook Live. The show will feature designer handbags, designer shoes, jewelry, and other items “diva”. The show will be live on the La Providencia Guild Thrift Shop in Burbank, Facebook page.

It will be hosted by Teresa Garcia, Jackie Latronica, and the jewelry by Malena Tappan. The proceeds will go to help maintain the thrift shop and its expenses.

The program will also be manned by Sue Meckley, thrift shop chair, Katherine Richards, online sales, Glenda Jones, fundraising, and Rebecca Jones, an online consultant. This group of impressive, enterprising, active ladies already has merchandise being sold on Facebook Marketplace, and Let Go.

A system is being developed for merchandise to be picked up at the thrift shop by appointment, or mailed with buyer paying for shipping.

The Guild was unable to host our annual spring social in April, so the fundraising committee has planned our first social distancing COV-AID non-event for May 31, 2020.

Actives, Provisionals, and Associates will submit their donations to this special event. That donation will qualify them to be a part of a Basket Giveaway on Sunday, May 31st, at 6 pm. The committee will host a Facebook Live at that time, filmed at the thrift shop with member models, where one will be able to see the hosts announcing the basket winners.

The La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles welcomes financial donations to La Providencia Guild or Children’s Hospital.