Late Night Accident Claims Life of Motorcycle Rider

Burbank police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred around 10:10 pm on May 9 that left a San Fernando man dead.

Investigator examines the motorcycle (Photo By Ross A. Benson)

Police and paramedics were called for a traffic accident involving a sedan and a motorcycle near the intersection of Olive and Beachwood. Paramedics arrived on the scene quickly and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The motorcycle rider was identified by police as 23-year-old Christopher Torres of San Fernando.

Police say the sedan’s driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators who responded to the accident.

(Photo By Ross A. Benson)

Police Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department said in a release, “It does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision. Preliminarily, it appears unsafe speed is likely a contributing factor.”

Police will look to review camera footage from the area of the crash, which remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detective Ryan Murphy. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (818) 238-3103.

(Photo By Ross A. Benson)