Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti Opens Nominations for 5th Annual Bikes for KidsGiveaway

This summer, the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti is asking the Burbank community to help find ten kids who deserve to be recognized.

The local Burbank personal injury law firm has officially opened nominations for its 5th Annual Bikes for Kids Giveaway, a community program that will provide ten children with a brand-new bicycle, helmet, and t-shirt. The giveaway is open to children ages 6 to 17 who live within 10 miles of the firm’s Burbank office.

The idea behind Bikes for Kids is simple: celebrate kids whose kindness, resilience, leadership, or positive impact might otherwise go unnoticed.

“Not every child gets recognized with a trophy, a certificate, or a big public moment,” said Adrianos Facchetti, Burbank native and founder of the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti. “This program gives us a chance to tell those kids, ‘We see you, and what you’re doing matters.’”

Now in its fifth year, Bikes for Kids has become one of the firm’s most meaningful annual community efforts. Past nominees have included children who help care for siblings, support classmates, stay strong through difficult circumstances, or consistently show kindness in quiet but powerful ways.

For Facchetti, who represents people after car accidents and serious injuries, the bicycle safety component is also important. Each selected child will receive a helmet along with their new bike.

“We want the kids to feel celebrated, but we also want them to be safe,” Facchetti said. “Giving a helmet with every bike was important to us from the beginning.”

Nominations open on July 5, 2026, and winners will be announced starting July 26, 2026. Parents, relatives, teachers, neighbors, coaches, and community members are invited to submit a nomination and share why the child stands out.

The firm hopes the program encourages people to pause and think about the young people around them who are making a difference, even in small ways.

“Sometimes the best nominations are not about something huge,” Facchetti added. “They are about a child who keeps showing up with a good heart.”

To nominate a child, visit https://facchettilaw.com/bikes-for-kids/ or search “Bikes for Kids Adrianos Facchetti” beginning July 5.