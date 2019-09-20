Le French Rooster Hits A High Note With French Pastries, Sandwiches And More

Le French Rooster opened quietly a few months ago on Olive Avenue and in that time has built a dedicated fan base for their French pastries, breads, crepes, sandwiches and salads.

The sunny, small storefront serves mainly takeaway, but does have a standing bar for diners to eat, New York style. The owners have plans to add some chairs and perhaps even tables in the future, but there are no seats for sitting down at this time.

We’ve enjoyed Le French Rooster several times over the past month. The brioche rolls, both plain and those with a few pieces of large chocolate pieces, are so buttery and soft first thing in the morning when the shop opens up.

Le French Rooster also offers a nice selection of freshly baked pastries including a delectable Kouign Amann, both plain and with almonds and filled with almond paste, a brioche with streusel, Schneck Aux Raisins and choquettes, along with lemon meringue and raspberry tartlettes, Vanilla Choux, almond and pistachio financiers and Paris Brest, which is topped with slivered almonds and filled with a creme.

The bakery also serves vegetarian quiche, Quiche Lorraine, ham and cheese croissant and groundwork coffee, espresso, cappucino and cafe au laits. Cold soft drinks and water are also available.

After 11:00 a.m., a limited number of freshly made sandwiches are placed in the case and after 12:00 p.m. the kitchen will make sweet and savory crepes and a Croque Monsieur. The restaurant offers a salad of the day as well.

My favorite sandwich so far has been Le Pan Bagnat: tuna, egg, olives, green pepper, onion, tomato and baby lettuces piled in between the softest bread. We’ve also enjoyed L’Italien, with fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula and pesto inside a crusty ciabatta roll. The Croque Monsieur was spectacular, with crispy cheese on the outside and ham and bechamel inside.

Le Biquette savory buckwheat crepe was also fabulous, filled with goat cheese, pesto and pine nuts and topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes and a vinaigrette.

Both quiches are flavorful and light and served with a side salad. The crust is flaky and tender. The vegetarian option is made with eggs, heavy cream, spinach, leek and goat cheese. The Quiche Lorraine is made with eggs, heavy cream, lardons, Swiss cheese and nutmeg.

Other sandwiches available include Le Nordique (smoked salmon, Le Boursin, cucumber, dill, capers and mixed greens) and Le Parisien (ham, gruyere cheese, butter and pickles.) They are on our to-try list.

We love the friendly and positive atmosphere of Le French Rooster and its owners, Alex and Cindy. Every time we’ve stopped in – morning, noon or late afternoon – the place has been bustling. Don’t wait til after 2:00 p.m. or your food choices will be limited, because Chef Alex only makes a certain number of pastries and sandwiches daily and when they’re sold out, they’re sold out for the day.

Le French Rooster earns a Tops In Town for excellent, fresh, flavorful food and friendly service. Parking is very easy on that part of Olive Avenue near Buena Vista Street.

Restaurant Info: Le French Rooster is located at 2221 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506. 818-859-7153. Le French Rooster is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday.



Le French Rooster receives: Tops In Town



