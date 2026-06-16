Leadership Burbank Celebrates the Graduation of the Class of 2026

Leadership Burbank proudly celebrated the graduation of 19 new and emerging leaders from its Class of 2026 following a nine-month leadership journey focused on community engagement, collaboration, service, and civic leadership throughout Burbank.

Since August, class members participated in immersive monthly sessions exploring leadership through the lenses of business, government, volunteerism, education, philanthropy, healthcare, media, and community impact. Sessions were facilitated by Don St. Clair and Janet McIntyre of MS Strategy and hosted by organizations and institutions that help shape Burbank, including Hollywood Burbank Airport, the City of Burbank, Worthe Real Estate Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, The Garry Marshall Theatre, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Woodbury University, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and — for the first time in more than 30 years — The Walt Disney Company.

As part of the Leadership Burbank program, each graduating class develops and executes a community-focused class project inspired by shared leadership values. The Class of 2026 selected New Day Laundry, an initiative designed to help expand laundry access for individuals and families experiencing financial hardship or temporary displacement.

The project expands the mobile shower services of The Salvation Army Glendale/Burbank by helping provide dependable laundry access alongside wraparound support services and a free shower. The class identified clean clothing as a meaningful, yet often overlooked, contributor to dignity, confidence, stability, and overall well-being.

Over the past several months, the class has hosted fundraising events, community gatherings, and outreach initiatives in support of the project, raising more than $60,000 toward their overall goal.

“The Class of 2026 are an incredibly creative and passionate group of leaders who introduced Leadership Burbank to new and modern ways of sharing their story,” said Trena Pitchford, Chair of the Leadership Burbank Board of Directors. “They have worked tirelessly since January to bring awareness to New Day Laundry and create meaningful impact in our community. They are now incredibly close to reaching their goal, and Leadership Burbank is proud to stand with them across the finish line.”

The graduation ceremony also featured keynote speaker Emily Swallow — actress, philanthropist, volunteer, and best known to many fans as The Armorer in the Disney+ Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

During her remarks, Swallow reflected on reconnecting with a current class member she grew up with and how both were shaped by parents who modeled servant leadership and community involvement from an early age.

She also spoke about her passion for highlighting “everyday heroes” through her social media initiative #ThisIsTheWayWednesday, which celebrates individuals making a difference in schools, churches, families, and communities. Inspired by the sense of connection and compassion she witnessed among fans at conventions around the world, Swallow encouraged graduates to continue showing up for others and using their leadership to positively impact the people around them.

The Class of 2026 also raised more than $1,000 during the graduation ceremony itself and is now within approximately $2,000 of fully funding the New Day Laundry project.

Community members interested in helping Leadership Burbank complete the New Day Laundry project can donate at www.LeadershipBurbank.org/NewDayLaundry.

As one class graduates, Leadership Burbank is already preparing to welcome its next class of emerging leaders. Applications for the Class of 2026–2027 will open at the end of June.

Alumni, donors, and prospective class members are invited to attend Leadership Burbank’s upcoming Recruitment Mixer on Wednesday, June 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Equity Union Real Estate, located at 4404 Riverside Drive, Suite D in Burbank. The mixer provides an opportunity to learn more about the Leadership Burbank program, connect with alumni, and explore the application process ahead of the August 2026 program start.

RSVP information is available at www.LeadershipBurbank.org/Events.

About Leadership Burbank

Founded in 1995, Leadership Burbank is a non-profit charity dedicated to enhancing the civic, cultural, and economic fabric of the Burbank community. Through its signature leadership program and many other initiatives, the organization provides established and emerging leaders with the tools and knowledge to lead and inspire change within their community. Celebrating over 30 years of impact, Leadership Burbank continues to foster a spirit of service, collaboration, and innovation.

For more information about Leadership Burbank and its programs, visit leadershipburbank.org.