Leadership Burbank to Donate Water Bottle Filling Station to Burbank Schools

Leadership Burbank Class of 2023 is proud to launch the Reuse – Refill – Rethink project to support the Burbank Unified School District’s efforts to reduce plastic waste in local elementary schools. The Class of ‘23 is shifting the paradigm on plastic by raising money to install bottle filling stations at Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) elementary schools. BUSD already has these bottle filling stations at a few schools. LB23 wants to help them bring the resource to all their elementary schools.

The Leadership Burbank Class of 2023 has committed to reducing plastic waste by replacing water fountains in 11 schools with bottle filling stations. Bottle filling stations promote the use of reusable bottles and will help keep Burbank beautiful with the reduction of plastic litter. More than 16.7 million single-use plastic water bottles could be removed from the waste system if everyone in Burbank switched to reusable water bottles.

In addition to installing the bottle filling stations, the Class of ‘23 will seek to educate students, families, and community members to rethink their relationship with plastic.

To donate or learn more go to https://leadershipburbank.org/lb23reuserefillrethink/