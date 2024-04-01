Leadership Burbank to Hold a Pet-Friendly Fundraiser “A Cause for Paws”

Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2024 is excited to announce a pet-friendly fundraiser at Johnny Carson Park in Burbank on Saturday, April 13th, from 10am to 2pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit our class project, “A Cause for Paws.” LB24’s mission is to transform the Burbank Animal Shelter into a better facility for the animals in their care.

Those improvements will include a dog run and an extra adoption area…allowing animals to get more play and exercise, and more families to come meet them at the same time! The addition of a dog run will provide not only much needed exercise – and time outside of kennels – but also help with socializing the animals. This will also help lead to adoption, as exercise and socialization reduce undesirable behaviors, such as pacing, barking and aggression. A happier, less hyperactive dog has a higher chance of permanent adoption. And these happier animals will get a chance to meet potential families more often with the additional adoption area.

The event at Johnny Carson Park will include:

* Chance to bid in a silent auction

* Love 4 Pets art gallery

* Fun games

* Swag for every donation of $30 or more

* Meet and greet opportunities with adoptable animals

* Pet-related Vendors

* Food trucks

For information on how to become a sponsor at the event, click here.

The Burbank Animal Shelter has been providing animal control services since the 1950’s. Their mission is to return lost animals to owners, find loving homes for stray animals and to control overpopulation through consistent spay/neuter efforts. They strive to eliminate animal suffering by educating the public and enforcing the humane treatment of animals. To donate or learn more about the project, go to https://leadershipburbank.org/acauseforpaws/.