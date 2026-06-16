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Burbank-Made Indie Film Heads to the TCL Chinese Theatre for West Coast Premiere
Before SMILE…the Worst is Yet to Come makes its West Coast premiere at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, part of its story begins in Burbank.
City of Burbank to Host Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Competition at George Izay Park
. Top performers may continue through the competition pathway with the potential to advance to the Finals held in conjunction with the MLB World Series
Leadership Burbank to Hold Mixer for Future Class
. All are invited