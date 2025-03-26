Leadership Burbank to Host Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser

As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and community impact, Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025 (LB25) invites the public to participate in the Play Without Limits Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Burbank Tennis Center (249 E. Amherst Drive, Burbank, CA 91504).

This event is one way the LB25 class members are raising funds for its class project: Play Without Limits. One of the class project’s goals is to raise critical funds to help expand the City of Burbank’s new Adaptive Sports Program, providing specialized equipment and opportunities for athletes of all abilities. Additional goals are to raise awareness for this important community of Burbank by hosting this tournament and exhibition, as well as raising additional funding to paint a mural to honor adaptive sports athletes in Burbank and the local region.

The mixed doubles pickleball tournament is open to all experience levels, with a donation to enter the tournament of $75 per person or $125 per team (2 people). The event schedule includes:

8:00 AM: Registration

8:30 AM: Welcome Ceremony

9:00 AM: Tournament Begins

11:30 AM: Adaptive Pickleball Exhibition

LB25 invites the community to join them all day from 8am to 1pm! Guests and spectators are welcome to attend for free, donate to the class project, enjoy booths hosted by local businesses and vendors, or enter to win LB25’s raffle with the chance to win amazing prizes!

Supporting Adaptive Athletes in Burbank

The Play Without Limits class project was launched by Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025 to expand access to adaptive sports by providing specialized sports wheelchairs and equipment for the City of Burbank’s growing Adaptive Sports Program. The project seeks to enrich the lives of participants by offering them the joy, sense of community, and personal empowerment that adaptive sports provide. One of the benefits of the class project will help the City’s efforts to prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, ensuring that Burbank’s adaptive athletes have the resources to train, compete, and thrive.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and it’s a game that brings people together,” said Kevin McCarney, a member of Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2025. “We’re excited to use this tournament as a way to rally the community, raise awareness, and help adaptive athletes get the equipment they need to play the sports they love.”

“Adaptive pickleball is an incredible way to showcase the power of inclusion in sports,” added Brigitte Snyder, leader of adaptive pickleball events for veterans and persons with disabilities. “This tournament not only raises funds but also highlights how sports like pickleball can be enjoyed by athletes of all abilities. It’s about making sure everyone gets a chance to play, compete, and be part of the community.”

Join the Movement and Make a Difference

Community members, local businesses, and corporate sponsors are encouraged to support Play Without Limits by participating, donating, or sponsoring the event. All proceeds will directly support LB25’s class project including donating adaptive sports equipment, painting a mural to foster inclusion and empowerment, and helping expand accessible athletic opportunities in Burbank.