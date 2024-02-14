Leadership Burbank to Take on Animal Shelter Project

Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2024 is thrilled to announce their class project: “A Cause for Paws – Giving Burbank’s Animals a New Leash On Life.” The mission of the project is to transform the Burbank Animal Shelter into a better facility for the animals in their care. Funds donated will help with major renovations, including a dog run and an extra adoption area…allowing animals to get more play and exercise, and more families to come meet them at the same time!

The addition of a dog run will provide not only much needed exercise – and time outside of kennels – but also help with socializing the animals. This will also help lead to adoption, as exercise and socialization reduce undesirable behaviors, such as pacing, barking and aggression. A happier, less hyperactive dog has a higher chance of permanent adoption. And these happier animals will get a chance to meet potential families more often with the additional adoption area.

“The Board of Directors and Leadership Burbank community is beyond excited by this year’s class project. Leadership Burbank prides itself in touching all areas of our community and this project does just that. We have never had a project that supports our furry friends and this seems like the perfect outreach at this time. The class is already so engaged and their enthusiasm for the project is contagious.” – Karen Volpei, Chair of the Leadership Burbank Board.

The Burbank Animal Shelter has been providing animal control services since the 1950’s. Their mission is to return lost animals to owners, find loving homes for stray animals and to control overpopulation through consistent spay/neuter efforts. They strive to eliminate animal suffering by educating the public and enforcing the humane treatment of animals.

“The Burbank Animal Shelter is thrilled to be selected as this year’s Leadership Burbank project recipient. The efforts this year’s class is making to improve the spaces available to our animals will greatly impact the overall health, happiness, and adoptability of our shelter dogs. We are deeply moved by the show of support for our homeless animal population and beyond grateful to Leadership Burbank.” – Brenda Castaneda, Animal Shelter Superintendent. To donate or learn more, go to https://leadershipburbank.org/acauseforpaws/.