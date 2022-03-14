Photo Gallery: Leadership Burbank’s Community Carnival raises Funds for Their Class Project

For the class of 2022’s Leadership Burbank Project, members were drawn to the Burbank Veteran’s of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hall, which was in need of new equipment and fixtures. The Mess Kitchen Project will replace existing out-of-date kitchen fixtures including the range hood, exhaust fan, and evaporative cooler located at the Burbank VFW Hall.

Everyone had a great time and the day was very successful as they raised over $6,000 toward their goal of $40,000 needed. You can still donate toward their goal by clicking on the QR code in the photo gallery below and making a donation.

Click here to read more information about the Mess Kitchen Project.

Photo gallery by Ross A Benson