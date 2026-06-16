Letter to the Editor: BUSD Must Align Actions with Fiscal Reality

Letter to the Editor:

The recent report from the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT), an independent state agency, should serve as a wake-up call for the Burbank Unified School District. FCMAT concluded that BUSD is at high risk of fiscal insolvency after posting more than $28 million in cumulative operating deficits over four years and warned that continued deficits will steadily erode reserves.

While the Governor’s May Revision may provide some temporary financial relief, district officials have acknowledged that it does not solve the district’s structural deficit. Additional revenue buys time; it does not eliminate the problem.

That is why many stakeholders are questioning incoming Superintendent Tom McCoy’s reorganization proposal to add new positions with cost projections of close to one million dollars. This proposal comes after months of layoffs and reductions that directly affect school sites, student support, and school safety. FCMAT’s report also criticized governance practices and identified serious weaknesses in internal controls and fraud prevention.

Perhaps most troubling, FCMAT noted that the Board approved a Fiscal Stabilization Plan calling for $6 million in expenditure reductions beginning in 2026-27, but that plan has not yet been implemented.

Adding nearly $1 million in new spending before carrying out those reductions raises legitimate concerns. This week, BUSD’s budget will be presented along with another LA County required Fiscal Stabilization Plan.

Why not wait to introduce a reorganization plan and fill new positions until we can see how it fits into the budget? What about a new superintendent assessing the needs after he’s been in the position for some time and has a chance to talk with all stakeholders about current needs? What about restoring positions that were recently cut? In addition, BUSD staff hasn’t had a raise in close to 3 years while neighboring districts have negotiated salary increases this year.

The community deserves a clear explanation of how these decisions align with the district’s fiscal realities. Restoring public confidence requires disciplined action and accountability.

Anita Schackmann

Burbank