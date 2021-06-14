Letter to the Editor: Police Could Use Their Time More Wisely

Letter to the Editor:

This is from my latest visit to the 7-11 at 600 North Glenoaks.

First, aggressive panhandling of apparently seriously intoxicated person at the 7-11.



After exiting the store, he was passed out at the side of the 7-11 building.



A mother and her small child were frequenting the store and in my opinion were afraid of the experience of dealing with this drunk, smelly person.



Piano stores are not the solution. The city just bought one with the apparent plan to make the very nice building into a shelter. The City has not provided proof of concept that they, themselves, have a solution to meth, heroin and alcohol addiction which are the cause of most homeless cases in the region.



Having 10 officers babysitting Council’s pretty chain link fence TODAY is not a solution. Yes that was occurring by Tinhorn Flats yet again.



We have real crimes in the City and if we do not want it to look like LA, Burbank needs to end Police puppy protection programs and stop ordering our police to babysit the fence. It’s very hot outside and it cannot be good for morale to have ten police officers sweating bullets and baking in the hot sun anyway. With a <3 minute response time, why not give eight of these officers a break and let them use an AC cooled vehicle to patrol for crimes on the street. More patrols will mean fewer crimes.

I love puppies. Yes indeed I love puppies however the City expends more than $1.8 million so that we can have our own shelter managed by the police. Turn it over to the Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter and sell them the building, I say. Their nonprofit generates a lot of money from donations and they could easily expand that into a full-time shelter managed program.



Dealing with drunks isn’t fun either but is actually a more productive use of police resources. Many persons in LA County are injured each year by addicts and alcoholics.





One of the biggest drivers of property crime in Burbank is the proliferation of meth addicts.

So instead of babysitting the fence, the Burbank PD can focus on dealing with crime prevention and solving crimes.

And babysitting the fence is not the officers’ idea, it’s that of the electeds and the City Attorney.

Christopher Matthew Spencer