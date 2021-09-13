Letter to the Editor: Reader Tired of Opinion of Letter Writer

Letter to the Editor:

As a Burbank resident I cannot help but notice that every week another local resident, Chris Spencer, is given a platform on My Burbank News in order to spew a lot of fear mongering nonsense about marijuana, the baseless assertion that Burbank is completely overrun with meth addicts, and just general nonsense that is easily debunked 99.9% of the time. One can’t help but wonder how much free time is spent griping about “reefer madness”— the mind truly reels. I’m not sure why this publication chooses to give this man a platform, a man who was soliciting volunteers to hand out anti measure I flyers via Craigslist and helped run a smear campaign against a local city councilman. I certainly wouldn’t. However, I do understand that MBN feels that that anyone can write in and be published as many times as possible, as long as they are a Burbank resident. Therefore, I feel it’s my turn to address this.

I believe this resident, Mr. Spencer, would be best served minding his own goddamn business, leaving the ableist and classist notion that only criminals smoke pot in the 1950s where belongs, and getting a free wordpress blog where he can rant about anything he pleases without making us, the readers, suffer. Every week he writes into MBN, and every week more people notice and make fun of him. Does this man have no spine? Does he not feel a sense of embarrassment? Perhaps if he put his fears of cannabis aside and smoked a joint, he would calm down enough to stop writing such stupid letters and making a complete and total ass of himself in front of the entirety of the town.

Kolleen Hoepfner

Burbank