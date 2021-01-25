Letter to the Editor: Resident Hopes for Rational Discussion of Having a Cannabis Dispensary in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

I’d like to have a rational discussion about the possibility of having a cannabis dispensary in Burbank. I think it’s time we stopped the scare tactics and nonsensical repudiation of the benefits of this plant and those who seek to use it.

I’m disabled and I have other health issues that warrant the use of this product. I’m not embarrassed to say that it relieves pain, relaxes my muscles and allows me to reap its benefits with no side-effects at all. Alcohol doesn’t do this and neither do prescribed medications.

I feel it’s imperative we study this plant further and in-depth. I’m convinced it has vast implications for our health and the treatment of a myriad of diseases, disabilities and mental conditions.

Currently, our federal government is looking into removing this product from its Schedule I list. San Francisco has refused to ban cannabis for apartment-dwelling patients and a local California cannabis industry group has reached an agreement with a credit union that will allow for better and safer banking services for both dispensaries and companies.

For me, and for many others, this product is medicine. I don’t ask for your permission and I don’t need anyone to condone the usage of this product. I do expect my neighbors and my city to examine the need for a cannabis dispensary in Burbank with a clear head, an unbiased approach and all the kindness and understanding a civilized society can muster.

To do less, is to run screaming from a revival showing of Reefer Madness, and succumb to propaganda and not the truth.

Pamela Lang