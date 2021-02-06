Letter to the Editor: Resident Opposes Opening of any “Pot Stores’ in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

I oppose the opening of any “p ot stores” in our city. I hav e read numerous articles about the decline of neighborhoods that allow these stores and the additional increase of other drugs being filtered through these “legal” shops. This city is one of the finest in Los Angeles County and has one of the best school districts in all of Cal ifornia. These stores would place our children at a higher risk of additive behaviors. Our city has kept its high standards by refusing to buy into the “go with the flow” attitudes which have ruined adjacent communities in LA County. To divert from the integrity of our community by allowing these stores would be a terrible transgression by this elected council. Keep ing Burbank as a drug resistan t community is now, more than ever, imperative in allowing our children to have a safe and healthy environment as well as setting a good example throughout our city.



Please DO NOT allow this type of corruption in our fine and upstanding community.



With my most sincere wishes,



Sharon Johnson

Burbank Resident and Registere d Voter