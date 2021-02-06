Letter to the Editor: Resident Opposes Opening of any “Pot Stores’ in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:
I oppose the opening of any “pot stores” in our city. I have read numerous articles about the decline of neighborhoods that allow these stores and the additional increase of other drugs being filtered through these “legal” shops. This city is one of the finest in Los Angeles County and has one of the best school districts in all of California. These stores would place our children at a higher risk of additive behaviors. Our city has kept its high standards by refusing to buy into the “go with the flow” attitudes which have ruined adjacent communities in LA County. To divert from the integrity of our community by allowing these stores would be a terrible transgression by this elected council. Keeping Burbank as a drug resistant community is now, more than ever, imperative in allowing our children to have a safe and healthy environment as well as setting a good example throughout our city.
Please DO NOT allow this type of corruption in our fine and upstanding community.
With my most sincere wishes,
Sharon Johnson
Burbank Resident and Registered Voter
I agree 100% (percent) with Sharon Johnson, as I have been living in Burbank for 30 years. Please let’s save the charm of the city that has brought so much joy to the residents. We already have some shops set up in our city and I don’t hear folks crying out for more. Burbank doesn’t need anymore.