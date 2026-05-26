Letter to the Editor: Resident Upset About Tin Horn Flats Decision

Letter to the Editor:

I was disappointed to hear that the former owners of the Tinhorn Flats Saloon had their legal charges dropped against them by the City of Los Angeles. These scofflaw proprietors cost the City of Burbank many thousands of dollars in having to constantly force the closure of Tinhorn Flats and police the loud unruly crowds that the owner’s invited to show up and protest on their behalf.

Every business in Burbank except Tinhorn Flats acted responsibly in closing down by emergency order to protect the community from the coronavirus epidemic that killed 1.2 million Americans. Therefore the Tinhorn’s owners should have been held to account by the court for their dangerous actions.

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank