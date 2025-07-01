Letter to the Editor: Resident Upset With Fireworks Cancellation

Letter to the Editor:
Have just learned that Burbank will not be celebrating the 4th of July with a fireworks display. This is a sad day indeed! Burbank has the best Fire Department in all of LA. They can handle any small fire that might arise in minutes as they always have done in the past. And yet the powers that be have decided to go for a “drone show”? Who decided this? The ‘”fun control” folks on our city council? Are they worried about pollution, thoroughly phony, purely political concern? We are being pushed and shoved into a digital age, even to the denigration of our most important holiday.
To deprive our residents of our always anticipated fireworks display is pure moonbattery. It does not speak well of our city council or whomever made this stupid decision. It’s truly a shame. Is there anyone on our city council with a heart, with a reverence for our national holiday as traditionally celebrated? It seems not.
Patricia McCarthy
Burbank
Editor’s Note: The annual fireworks show was funded by and was for the Starlight Bowl 4th of July audience. With the irreparable damage done to the bowl during the windstorms and the cancellation of all programming, the City decided to hold a drone show instead of the fireworks.
Patricia, thousands of people lost their homes to fires just 6 months ago, and one of those major fires likely spawned from the remains of of New Years Eve fireworks. Please spare us the “fun police” rant – if you really want to see fireworks you can go sit outside Disneyland for free pretty much any day of the year. Also drone shows are very cool and provide more unique visuals than most fireworks. There’s nothing political about most of us just not wanting to risk another life & home threatening fire from happening.