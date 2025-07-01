Letter to the Editor: Resident Upset With Fireworks Cancellation

Letter to the Editor:

Have just learned that Burbank will not be celebrating the 4th of July with a fireworks display. This is a sad day indeed! Burbank has the best Fire Department in all of LA. They can handle any small fire that might arise in minutes as they always have done in the past. And yet the powers that be have decided to go for a “drone show”? Who decided this? The ‘”fun control” folks on our city council? Are they worried about pollution, thoroughly phony, purely political concern? We are being pushed and shoved into a digital age, even to the denigration of our most important holiday.

To deprive our residents of our always anticipated fireworks display is pure moonbattery. It does not speak well of our city council or whomever made this stupid decision. It’s truly a shame. Is there anyone on our city council with a heart, with a reverence for our national holiday as traditionally celebrated? It seems not.

Patricia McCarthy

Burbank