Letter to the Editor: Residents Appreciates City’s Attempt for 4th of July Show but has Suggestions for Improvement

Letter to the Editor:

As a longtime Burbank resident, I’ve spent the past 15–20 Fourth of July holidays at McCambridge Park, organizing a group of 40–50 friends and neighbors to relax, play games, and watch the fireworks display from the Starlight Bowl. This tradition has become a highlight of our summer, and I deeply appreciate the city’s commitment to putting on community celebrations year after year.

This year, with the Bowl closed due to storm damage and heightened fire risk, I understand the city had to pivot. Hosting the festivities directly at McCambridge Park was a thoughtful solution, and clearly a lot of planning and resources went into making it happen. I want to thank Parks and Recreation for managing logistics, providing entertainment, and keeping the day running smoothly. It’s clear that Burbank values its community and continues to invest in public events that bring people together.

That said, I’d like to offer some constructive feedback from my group, which includes people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s. We attended the full day, not just the evening performances, and a few elements of the event impacted our ability to enjoy it.

First, the soundcheck. It went on for about 45 minutes to an hour in the afternoon and was startlingly loud—significantly louder than the concert itself. The bass was so intense that it physically rattled us, even though we weren’t standing near the stage. Our group was in the middle of board games and had to stop entirely because we couldn’t hear each other. The volume felt unnecessary and disruptive, especially during a time when most attendees were relaxing in the park.

Second, while the opening band played a great mix of recognizable songs that had people singing and dancing along, the headlining act focused exclusively on Bruno Mars covers. While some may have enjoyed that, the limited setlist felt niche and didn’t appeal broadly to the crowd. A more varied selection might have been better suited to a community event where musical tastes vary widely.

Third, the drone show. While I appreciate the city’s effort to provide a safe alternative to fireworks, the drones were far from the main gathering area and difficult to see—even after many of us moved around to try and find a better vantage point. The visual impact wasn’t strong, and many felt that the show lacked the energy or wow factor that fireworks typically deliver.

Again, I want to emphasize how much I appreciate that Burbank put this event together during a challenging year. These kinds of celebrations are part of what makes the city feel like home, and I recognize that public safety and logistics are complex issues. I’m not writing as a curmudgeon—just one of many residents who values the tradition and hopes future celebrations can strike a better balance between excitement, accessibility, and broad community appeal.



Matt Brennan

Burbank