Letter to the Editor: Support for Council Candidate

Letter to the Editor:

I just want to let you know that I endorse Tamala Takahashi for Burbank City Council. She would make a great addition to the council because she is not backed by any corporate interest or developers. She lives in Burbank and she really cares about our city and wants to improve it. She understands how to deal with difficult people while also listening to their issues and allowing them to feel heard. She is open to hearing all sides of the issues before deciding on her stance. She’s smart, competent, compassionate, articulate, patient and has a great work ethic. She will be a great asset to the council. Please vote for Tamala.

Laura Sadler