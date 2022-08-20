Locals Gather To Honor The Life And Legacy Of Legendary Artist Alice Asmar

The Burbank community joined together for a celebration of life to honor Alice Asmar and her artistry at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center on Thursday, August 18.

The gathering consisted of a presentation and installation of Asmar’s legendary artwork, as well as a reception attended by her loved ones, colleagues, and community members. Numerous art pieces by Asmar were displayed, such as paintings and drawings of deer, rabbits, birds, Native American customs, flowers, and more.

Burbank Cultural Arts Commission members Suzanne Weerts and Leah Harrison, Former Mayor of Burbank Marsha Ramos, Asmar’s step-granddaughter, Margie Williams, and Mayor Jess Talamantes gave speeches honoring Asmar during the event. Eric Conner of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission was presented with a California State Senate Certificate of Recognition to acknowledge the Celebration of the Life and Artistry of Alice Asmar Exhibit. Burbank City Councilmember Sharon Springer was likewise in attendance and recalled enjoyable memories of becoming acquainted with Asmar.

Eric Conner of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission was presented with a California State Senate Certificate of Recognition to acknowledge the Celebration of the Life and Artistry of Alice Asmar Exhibit by Arda Tchakian of Senator Anthony Portantino’s office. ( Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

“I had the pleasure of meeting Alice and visiting her studio about 10 years ago,” Springer said. “It was a fun and inspiring experience.”

Asmar, who passed away in February 2021, was born in Flint, Michigan, in 1929 and moved to Oregon with her family as a baby. Early in her youth, Asmar’s impressive talent for the arts quickly emerged. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College before studying at the University of Washington, where she received her Master of Fine Arts degree. The longtime Burbank resident went on to produce art, illustrate for the Los Angeles Times, teach art students, and serve as a key contributor to The City of Burbank Art in Public Places Committee for over 15 years.

In addition, Asmar received several local accolades for her work over the years. These include the Spotlight Award, which she earned in 2015 at the Burbank Family Service Agency’s Healing Arts therapy program awards ceremony. In 2012, Asmar was recognized with a 20-year service award for her continued role as a Burbank Cultural Arts Commission member.

Throughout her successful career, Asmar painted using several instruments like pastels, oils, acrylics, pens, and ink. Her approach included incorporating intricate fine lines as she drew animals, designs related to Native American culture, and other styles reflecting the American Southwest. The art Asmar created has been featured at such venues as the Smithsonian Institution, Scotland’s Dr. Nicholas Townell collection, and the Gene Autry Hotel.

Asmar also published a book, Dance to the Great Spirit, which combined text, paintings, and drawings representative of sacred Native American rituals.

Williams detailed the techniques Asmar utilized as she made an indelible impact on the art scene in Burbank and beyond.

“Her artwork is stunning with the [use of] very fine lines,” Williams said. “Just line after line after line after line … It just goes on and on, and it’s amazing that she was able to create a shape with just the lines.”

Furthermore, Williams explained how moved she felt to see a strong turnout by the Burbank community members who were close to Asmar and witnessed her creativity in action.

Former Burbank Mayor and close friend Marsha Ramos shares during the celebration of life for Alice Asmar. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

“It’s really heartwarming to see all these people who knew her and worked with her,” Williams said.

Ramos spoke before guests about her tight-knit friendship with Asmar. The two first met at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in 1982 and quickly bonded over their mutual interest in the American Southwest, animals, and nature. Ramos described how Asmar was able to enthrall those who viewed her art through her talent and passion for the medium.

“Alice was a wonderful storyteller and captivated her audience with her careful intonation and enthusiasm,” Ramos said before adding, “Her passion truly was to transform paint, color, and words into spiritual qualities that could be shared by all races and nations in a universal language of the heart.”

At the close of her speech, Ramos summarized how Asmar’s legacy will endure through her powerful and impactful artwork.

“Her spirit lives on in her many creations of color, and I truly hope her art touches every corner of this earth and many more hearts,” Ramos said.