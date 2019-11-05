Longtime Coach And Mentor Francis “Gus” De Felicis Passes Away

Francis “Gus” De Felicis passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 92, with his family by his side. He was living at the Cypress Senior Adult Living Home in Ventura.

Best known as Gus, Coach De Felicis was always found on the sidelines of Vikings football or John Burroughs High School football, encouraging every athlete.

Coach Gus was inducted into the Burbank Vikings Hall of Fame and the City of Burbank Athletic Federation Walk of Fame. He was instrumental in starting the John Burroughs Arrowhead Club. His high school football team was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania (WPIAL) Hall of Fame in 2008.

From the family:

Come and enjoy a CELEBRATION OF LIFE as we rejoice and honor this outstanding leader and loving servant: FRANCIS “COACH GUS” DE FELICIS; a devoted man of God and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and community enthusiast impacting hundreds of lives through sports, church, and through his unique ability to make people feel special, loved and motivated to aspire to excellence! Coach Gus lived an AMAZING LIFE! As a community servant, he was inducted into the Burbank Vikings Hall of Fame, the City of Burbank Athletic Federation Walk of Fame, he was instrumental in starting the John Burroughs Arrowhead Club, and his high school football team was inducted into Western Pennsylvania (WPIAL) Hall of Fame in 2008! Gus was a man of faith, and today he is dancing before the Lord in Heaven and we celebrate this truth!

Coach Gus’ lovely wife Janice Elaine De Felicis passed away on August 5, 2014. Gus is survived by his brother Joseph “Chip” De Felicis and his sister-in-law, Delores De Felicis and Florence Friedrich; his children: Anthony “Tony” De Felicis; Carry Gene De Felicis; Tristy Elaine De Felicis; his son-in-law Bruce Jepsen; his two daughter-in-laws Patti De Felicis and Heather De Felicis; his grand Children: Tyson De Felicis, Brooke Jepsen, Jenna De Felicis, Nicole Jepsen, Tanner De Felicis and Myles De Felicis; and his nephew and nieces: Dennis Friedrich, Lisa Friedrich Boyd, Carla De Felicis, and Cynthia Tingler; and extended family.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on November 17 at The Burbank Elks Lodge located at 2232 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA, 91505, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. They would love to see friends and athletes who were coached under Coach De Felicis at his Celebration of Life.