Lucifers Pizza Opens With A Buzz In Burbank

In the nearly four months since opening, Lucifers Pizza has built a solid buzz around their Magnolia Park outpost in Burbank, serving up creative and delicious pizzas, wings, fries, garlic bread and salads.

We ordered takeout from the restaurant recently and were very pleased with our meal. Our online order was ready on time and while there was a line for ordering and takeout and it seemed only one person handing things, that worker had it under control and we didn’t have to wait very long to get our order.

We tried the extra large size Quattro Formaggio pizza, a personal size Meat Lovers pizza, a personal size Zucha Pizza and a six pack of chicken wings with medium heat.

All of the food was fantastic and we were very impressed. Lucifers PIzza’s Meat Lovers pizza combines pepperoni, shaved ham and sausage with mozzarella cheese. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Quattro Formaggio pizza had excellent flavor and a perfect cheesy-ness, as it was a simple red sauce pie topped with Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, fresh mozzarella, feta and garlic.

Topped with pepperoni, shaved ham and sausage, along with mozzarella cheese, the Meat Lovers pie was a perfect combination of flavors. We really like the Lucifers Pizza red sauce – it’s savory, complex and not sweet.

The Zucha pizza was absolutely delicious. Topped with pumpkin, olives, feta, zucchini, red bell pepper, spinach and mozzarella cheese, this pizza’s textures and flavors were a favorite.

We found the crusts to be perfectly cooked – soft yet properly crispy. Some of the best wings to be found in Burbank are at Lucifers Pizza on Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The six piece wings were the best takeout wings we’ve had from a local pizza shop. Medium spicy suited our palates and the accompanying Ranch dressing was good. Still holding out hope they will offer Blue Cheese dressing in the future.

Never fear with leftovers – the pizza and wings reheat well. There are two sizes available for the pizzas – personal size and extra large. Both sizes are great for sharing. The wings are available in six, twelve and eighteen pieces.

We were very intrigued with the extensive menu and the creative topping combinations offered. For those who need to satisfy a sweet tooth, Lucifers Pizza offers tiramisu and cannolis, in addition to a wide selection of sodas.

Lucifers Pizza in Burbank has a good amount of seating inside, free parking in the rear of the building and are open seven days a week.

Restaurant Info: Lucifers Pizza is located at 3116 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA, 91505. (818) 239-7760. Lucifers Pizza is open Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Lucifers Pizza receives: Tops In Town

