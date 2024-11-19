Luther’s Lunchtime: Live! Brings Culture and Connection to Middle Schoolers

When the Diverse Voices Committee at Luther Middle School brainstormed how to bring cultural enrichment to its students, the idea of Luther’s Lunchtime: Live! was born. Initiated during the 2023-24 school year by committee co-chairs Nicole Maggi and Sonya Garza Barry, the series aims to provide engaging, educational performances during the school’s lunch period.

“We wanted to do something that would appeal to kids in this age range, but having much more experience volunteering at the elementary school level, we weren’t sure what to do that would resonate with them,” said Barry. “We realized that doing something at lunchtime would work to reach everyone, and we had a perfect ‘stage’ in the lunch area.”

Nadia Calmet Group, Afro-Peruvian dancers and musicians.

The series debuted in February 2024 with a high-energy African drum and dance performance by Chazz Ross and Teresa Smith for Black History Month. The results exceeded expectations. “The student response was amazing. A huge crowd of kids joined the dance and the drum circle, and the energy was awesome,” added Barry. It was then that the Diverse Voices Committee knew that Luther’s Lunchtime: Live! was here to stay.

Building on this success, the committee has received unwavering support of the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) for the 2024-2025 school year, and was able to bring more vibrant, cultural performances to the campus. In September, for Hispanic Heritage Month, the Nadia Calmet Group captivated students with Afro-Peruvian musicians and dancers. October brought the excitement of Diwali with a Bollywood dance performance from Bollypop LA. November showcased the artistry of the Native American performers from Redboy Productions who included an award-winning hoop dancer.

Bollywood dance performance from Bollypop LA.

Each event incorporates an educational element, giving students insights into the cultural significance of the performances. “With each performance, we’re so impressed by the student reaction. The kids are curious, enthusiastic, and respectful. It’s such a joy to see them asking and answering questions and jumping in to participate,” said Barry.

Bringing these events to life on campus is no easy task, and it is all thanks to this year’s Diverse Voices Committee Co-Chair, Manisha Parikh, who has been instrumental in sourcing and booking performers. PTSA President Kristina Hauser has also provided invaluable support by getting Luther PTSA to help fund the program.