Man Arrested for Stealing $80,000 Worth of Sports Cards from Burbank Store

Christian Vang, a 29-year-old resident of North Hollywood and an employee at Burbank Sportscards, was apprehended last Friday on charges of burglary. The arrest came after an extensive investigation revealed that Vang had allegedly been involved in stealing merchandise from the store over the past few months, resulting in a loss estimated to be more than $80,000.

Vang, who had been employed at Burbank Sportscards located at 1610 W. Burbank Blvd., was taken into custody by Burbank police following a thorough inquiry into the missing inventory. The management at Burbank Sportscards became suspicious when they noticed a significant discrepancy in their stock and promptly reported the matter to the police.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Vang had been involved in the theft of valuable sports cards and other merchandise from the store. The stolen items, which held significant value in the collector’s market, amounted to more than $80,000.

The stolen merchandise in the Burbank Sportscards burglary holds substantial value in the world of sports card collecting, adding another layer of significance to the case. Sports cards, particularly those featuring rare or iconic players, have gained immense popularity among collectors and can command high prices in the market.

Some notable examples of valuable sports cards include:

Honus Wagner T206: Considered the holy grail of baseball cards, the Honus Wagner T206 card is widely regarded as one of the most valuable and sought-after sports cards in existence. In 2021, a PSA-graded 1909 Honus Wagner card sold for a staggering $6.6 million. Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps #311: The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card is another highly coveted piece in the sports card world. Known for its iconic design and association with the legendary New York Yankees player, a PSA-graded 1952 Mantle card in excellent condition can fetch millions of dollars at auction. LeBron James 2003-04 Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph: As one of the most dominant basketball players in recent memory, LeBron James has a significant impact on the sports card market. His rookie cards, particularly the autographed ones with jersey patches, can reach astronomical values. A 2003-04 Exquisite Collection LeBron James rookie card with an autograph and a piece of his game-worn jersey sold for $5.2 million in 2021.

These examples highlight the tremendous worth that sports cards can hold, especially when they possess historical significance or are associated with iconic athletes. None of these cards were part of the theft but were used as an example to show the potential value of different sports cards.

Police discovered further evidence during a consent search of his residence. Additional sports cards and other items believed to be connected to the burglary were found.

The case against Vang is ongoing, and he will face a charge of burglary. Bail was set at $20,000.

As the investigation continues, local authorities are urging anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.