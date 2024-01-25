Man Arrested in Burbank for Hit and Run That Severely Injured Bicyclist

In a recent press release issued by Sergeant Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, a significant development has been announced in the hit-and-run case that left a bicyclist critically injured. Alexander Saenz, a 23-year-old Sherman Oaks resident, has been arrested in connection with the collision that occurred on January 16, 2024.

On the morning of the incident, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Burbank Police were alerted to a traffic collision on Clybourn Avenue, near Oxnard Street, involving a bicyclist. The victim sustained major injuries from the collision and was quickly transported to a local trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

The Burbank Police Traffic Investigators and Detectives immediately responded to the scene and launched a comprehensive investigation. Their efforts included reviewing several hours of surveillance video, which eventually led to the identification of the vehicle involved.

The breakthrough came this morning at 10:15 a.m., when investigators located and contacted Saenz at his vehicle on the 100 block of South First Street in Burbank. During the interview, Saenz admitted to being the driver involved in the collision. Notably, his vehicle exhibited damage consistent with the details of the accident.

Saenz has been charged with 20001(b)(1) CVC – Hit and Run resulting in serious injury, a felony. He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning. As the investigation continues, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is pending formal charges.

The Burbank Police Department is actively seeking additional information regarding this case. They urge anyone who has information about the collision or who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Ryan Murphy at (818) 238-3103 during business hours. This case highlights the department’s commitment to public safety and their diligent efforts in bringing justice to those affected by traffic-related incidents.