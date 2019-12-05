UPDATED: Man Hospitalized After Home Invasion Robbery

UPDATE: On Thursday morning, Burbank Police Sergent Derek Green released a little more information: “It is not known if the victim was specifically targeted. Detectives are continuing to investigate. The suspects are believed to be in their 30s.

According to the victim, this began when one of the suspects came to the front door and knocked several times. After not receiving an answer, it is believed the suspects went around to the back of the house before entering through the rear, unlocked door. This tactic has been seen before and are common in “knock-knock” or distraction type burglaries. The Burbank Police Department discourages citizens from answering the door to anyone they do not know or recognize, but encourage residents to make their presence known. Also, the Burbank Police Department urges residents to keep all doors locked at all times, even when home. Report suspicious persons or activity to our non-emergency number, at (818) 238-3000.”

Green also said the man injuries were considered minor.

A Burbank man was rushed to a local trauma hospital after he called for help after two men broke into the back of his home Wednesday night on the 1100 block of West Palm Ave. just before 7:00 pm.

It was reported at the time that two men allegedly went to the front door and when the homeowner did not respond, they circled around to the back and entered the house. KNBC reported the man was 73 years old and that cash was taken from the residence.

The two men reported as possibly Armenian, left on foot. No vehicle was scene. Police arrived on the scene quickly and used air resources but were unable to find the suspects.