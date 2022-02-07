Man Tags Burbank Police Building, Now Gets to See Inside for His Efforts

Witnesses saw a man who was spray painting the side of the Burbank police building on Monday afternoon and alerting authorities.

Photo Supplied by Burbank Police Department (Note: myBurbank altered the photo for our reader’s benefit)

The man, who is still yet to be identified by police, was taken into custody and booked inside the building that he was painting on. The man had refused to give the police his identity so they will use fingerprint technology to get his identity.

He will be booked for PC 594 which is defined as “Every person who maliciously commits any of the following acts with respect to any real or personal property not his or her own, in cases other than those specified by state law, is guilty of vandalism: (1) Defaces with graffiti or other inscribed material.”