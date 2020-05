Burbank police took a man into custody Monday night around 8:10 pm after he was observed running his car numerous times into a patrol vehicle (Ford Explorer) that was parked at the Burbank Police Station’s parking lot.

The man exited his vehicle and approached an officer who came out from the station and a ‘use of force’ took place after other officers arrived on the scene to subdue the suspect according to Burbank Police Lieutenant Claudio Losacco in an email.