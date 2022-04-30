May 1 is National School Principal’s Day

Every year, May 1 is the official celebration date of National School Principal’s Day.

This year, May 1, 2022, is on Sunday. The principals of the Burbank Unified School District are second to none and they should be appreciated for all they do every day for our families and their families. They are known for their innovation, effectiveness, and instructional leadership.

They provide service leadership for our BUSD learners, BUSD faculty, BUSD support staff, families, schools, and the Burbank community. The positive relationships they build, the structure they provide, and the caring and compassionate approach they bring to work every day make a difference in meeting not only the academic but the social and emotional needs of the lives that they are entrusted with serving.

School leadership matters.

Happy National School Principal’s Day!

Burbank Unified School District School Principals



Bret Harte Elementary – Martha Walter

George Washington Elementary – Brandi Young

Joaquin Miller Elementary – Judy Hession

Providencia Elementary – Jennifer Culbertson

Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary – Jill Johnson

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary – Matt Osmond

Thomas Edison Elementary – Laura Flosi

Thomas Jefferson Elementary – Ron Young

Walt Disney Elementary – Molly Hwang

William McKinley Elementary –Liz Costella

Dolores Huerta Middle School – Dr. Jennifer Meglemre

John Muir Middle School – Dr. Greg Miller

Luther Burbank Middle School – Dr. Oscar Macias



Burbank High School – Dr. Thomas Crowther

John Burroughs High School – Dr. Matt Chambers

Monterey High School – David Guyer

Burbank Community Day School – Frank Fuentes

Burbank Adult School – Wendy Heard