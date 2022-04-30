May 1 is National School Principal’s Day

Every year, May 1 is the official celebration date of National School Principal’s Day.
This year, May 1, 2022, is on Sunday. The principals of the Burbank Unified School District are second to none and they should be appreciated for all they do every day for our families and their families. They are known for their innovation, effectiveness, and instructional leadership.
They provide service leadership for our BUSD learners, BUSD faculty, BUSD support staff, families, schools, and the Burbank community. The positive relationships they build, the structure they provide, and the caring and compassionate approach they bring to work every day make a difference in meeting not only the academic but the social and emotional needs of the lives that they are entrusted with serving.
School leadership matters.
Happy National School Principal’s Day!
Burbank Unified School District School Principals
Bret Harte Elementary – Martha Walter
George Washington Elementary – Brandi Young
Joaquin Miller Elementary – Judy Hession
Providencia Elementary – Jennifer Culbertson
Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary – Jill Johnson
Theodore Roosevelt Elementary – Matt Osmond
Thomas Edison Elementary – Laura Flosi
Thomas Jefferson Elementary – Ron Young
Walt Disney Elementary – Molly Hwang
William McKinley Elementary –Liz Costella
Dolores Huerta Middle School – Dr. Jennifer Meglemre
John Muir Middle School – Dr. Greg Miller
Luther Burbank Middle School – Dr. Oscar Macias
Burbank High School – Dr. Thomas Crowther
John Burroughs High School – Dr. Matt Chambers
Monterey High School – David Guyer
Burbank Community Day School – Frank Fuentes
Burbank Adult School – Wendy Heard