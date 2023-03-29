Mayor Konstantine Anthony Kicks Off Campaign for LA County Supervisor

On April 3rd, 2023, City of Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony will host an event to launch his campaign for Supervisor of Los Angeles County’s 5th district. For event details, visit konstantineanthony.com.

Mayor Anthony’s vision for his work in this seat includes bringing his experiences and successes from Burbank to the county level, with an emphasis on housing solutions, green infrastructure, and community-based policing.

Mayor Anthony is committed to affordable housing construction and massive investments in homeless services. He looks forward to approving the construction of solar and wind farms across Antelope Valley and the High Desert region to create good-paying union jobs. Additionally, Anthony is determined to break up the internal gangs of the Sheriff’s department by replacing deputy stations in over-policed neighborhoods with local law enforcement joint powers agreements.

As a proven steward of municipal governance, Mayor Konstantine Anthony is excited to apply pragmatic local solutions to the rest of LA County’s 5th district.