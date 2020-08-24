Media City Credit Union Burbank Offers More ATMs to Members through Partnership with Allpoint.

Media City Credit Union in Burbank, a financial cooperative that returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, has partnered with Allpoint to add even more free worldwide ATMs to its members. This is in addition to its extensive existing network with CO-OP.

With Media City Credit Union’s two ATM networks, members now have access to over 75,000 ATMs worldwide. No matter where members may live, accessing funds is easy and free. In the true nature of the “you own your bank” philosophy, Media City has responded to requests for even more access, especially during these difficult times.

What is Allpoint?

Allpoint is an extensive fee-free ATM network with convenient access to over 55,000 retail-based ATMs throughout the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Puerto Rico. Look for an Allpoint logo or use the locator or mobile app to find the closest ATM to you. Their locator tool will link you to Allpoint locations or call 800-809-0308, option 2 for voice assistance. Most CVS locations, Target, Costco, Walgreens, Ralphs, Vons, as well as many other locations, are a part of Allpoint.

Do members still have access to CO-OP machines they currently use to avoid fees?

Yes, those nearly 30,000 ATMs are still available at no fee and also include many deposit-taking ATM machines. Members can use their locator tool to find ATMs in their area. What’s more, if you want to search for a deposit-taking machine, choose the tab named “advanced” and click on the box that says “Take Deposit.”

If an Allpoint or CO-OP ATM machine charges a fee for any reason, members can contact Media City Credit Union and have it promptly refunded.

Why join a credit union?

Why would you bank with the big guys when you can be a member-owner at your financial institution? Credit Unions pride themselves on giving back to their community and have generations of members who trust their financial institution. All credit unions, including Media City Credit Union, are federally insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, through the NCUA. There has never been one penny of taxpayer money used to bail out any Credit Union. Ever. You can make your voice heard by choosing your financial partner wisely.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union (MCCU) has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards, and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates, and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.

You are welcome here at Media City Credit Union and we look forward to meeting you. Visit us online at www.mediacitycu.org or call us at 818-238-2950, or stop in and say hello.