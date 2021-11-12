Media City Credit Union is Collecting Winter Clothes this Holiday Season

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative that returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, will be hosting its first-ever Winter Clothes Drive starting November 15th.

“Warm, dry clothes are needed year-round for survivors of domestic violence and those experiencing homelessness here in our community,” states Ana Ordoñez, CEO of Media City Credit Union. “And I know our members and local community always step up to the challenge of providing for those in need around us. So we’ll be providing a bin to collect items in need at our branch,” she adds. “It’s a really easy way to make a difference in someone’s life.”



Local organizations are most in need of the following items:

Women’s and Children’s socks (new)

Men’s underwear (yes, really – new)

Men’s t-shirts (new M-XXL)

Blankets (new)

Members and non-members alike can bring their donations into the Media City Credit Union Branch at 1020 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506 from November 15th through December 14th. All of the items will be donated to local shelters to distribute.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.