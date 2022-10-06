Media City Credit Union Offers its Members a CD Promotion.

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is offering a not-seen-in-a-long-time offer to its membership –– a 5-month CD promotional rate of 2.5% APY.* This is just one small way the credit union can help people invest smarter and make their money work more for them, without a long-term commitment.

Earn up to 2.50% APY 1

Dividends are compounded daily and paid monthly

Automatically renews a maturity2

Call today (818) 238-2950 or open online.

1APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

2At maturity the certificate will automatically renew as a standard (non-Promo) Media City CU 6-month certificate at the dividend rate and APY then in effect.

The certificate term is 5 months. Dividends are compounded and paid monthly. A withdrawal will reduce earnings. The minimum balance must be maintained to avoid closure of the certificate. Early withdrawal penalties apply.

The 5-month promo cannot be opened as an IRA certificate and is not available on business accounts. The Media City CU 5-month Promo Certificate is available for a limited time only and may be discontinued at any time. Media City CU membership required.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.