Media City Credit Union Provides Tips to Take Control of Debt

For many Americans, navigating credit scores and managing debt can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right strategy, even small steps can create a powerful shift toward long-term financial stability. As households continue to face rising costs and fluctuating interest rates, Media City Credit Union is urging consumers to rethink how they build, repair, and protect their credit health.

Cleaning up credit doesn’t have to be complicated; it just takes consistency. Below are the top tips financial experts say can make a dramatic difference, no matter where you’re starting.

Know your numbers. Before you can improve your credit, you have to understand it. Start by pulling your free credit reports from all three major bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Look for errors such as incorrect balances, outdated accounts, or unfamiliar credit inquiries. Even small inaccuracies can lower your score — and disputing them is one of the fastest ways to see a boost. Prioritize on-time payments. According to Experian, payment history makes up 35% of your credit score, making it the single most important factor. If remembering due dates is a challenge, set up auto-payments or calendar reminders. Even one late payment can linger on your report for years, but a consistent on-time streak can rebuild credit faster than most people realize. Reduce your credit utilization. Credit experts recommend keeping credit card balances below 30% of your total available credit — ideally under 10% for the best impact. Quick ways to lower utilization include: Paying down high-interest cards first Asking your bank for a credit limit increase Making multiple small payments throughout the month (not just once)

Even a slight drop in utilization can improve your score within a billing cycle.

Consolidate strategically. If you’re juggling multiple debts, consolidation can simplify your life and save you money. Consider options like our debt consolidation loan that allows members to combine multiple high-interest bills into one easy, predictable monthly payment.

If you’re juggling multiple debts, consolidation can simplify your life and save you money. Consider options like our debt consolidation loan that allows members to combine multiple high-interest bills into one easy, predictable monthly payment. Avoid new debt while repairing the old debt. Every time you open a new credit card or loan, your score takes a small hit from the inquiry — and new accounts lower your average credit age. Financial advisors suggest pausing new applications during a credit cleanup period and focusing solely on repayment and responsible usage. Tip– work on building good payment history before opening a new credit card.

Every time you open a new credit card or loan, your score takes a small hit from the inquiry — and new accounts lower your average credit age. Financial advisors suggest pausing new applications during a credit cleanup period and focusing solely on repayment and responsible usage. Tip– work on building good payment history before opening a new credit card. Consider a secured credit card to rebuild your credit. For those with limited or damaged credit, a secured card can be a powerful tool. These cards use a refundable deposit as collateral and help you build a positive payment history with minimal risk. Ask us about our secured card options.

For those with limited or damaged credit, a secured card can be a powerful tool. These cards use a refundable deposit as collateral and help you build a positive payment history with minimal risk. Ask us about our secured card options. Make a plan and stick to it. Whether it’s the debt snowball or debt avalanche method, choose a repayment plan that fits your lifestyle and motivation style.

Snowball: Pay off smallest balances first for quick wins

Avalanche: Pay off highest interest rates first to save the most money

The best method is the one you can stay committed to and that works for you.

Cleaning up your credit isn’t about perfection—it’s about progress. With clear goals, consistent habits, and the right support, anyone can strengthen their financial foundation. Media City Credit Union is here to help you build the skills and confidence needed to move forward. Learn more and get started at mediacitycu.org.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.





The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.