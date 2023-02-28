Media City CU Earns Superior Status from Bauer Financial with 5-Star Rating

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, has proudly earned Superior status with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial. Bauer Financial carefully analyzes banks and credit unions to evaluate how banking experiences can be enhanced for both consumers and institutions.

Bauer Financial has been a trusted institution since 1983 that obtains and analyzes financial data while researching the performance of credit unions like Media City CU. Bauer uses several criteria to determine the star-rating for an institution, including capital ratio, market value, investment portfolio, historical data, etc. Bauer also generates reports on the evaluated institutions for consumers to access. It is an honor to receive a Superior 5-Star rating from Bauer, as this reflects that Media City CU is a recommended institution at the highest level.

Media City Credit Union will always strive to protect and support its members. The Media City CU team works hard to create a reliable and enjoyable experience for its Member-Owners and will continue to deliver quality services to all of its credit union members. We thank you for entrusting us with your financial needs. For more information, please reach out to our team.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.