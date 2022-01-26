Mendocino Farms Brings Healthy, Creative Menu To Toluca Lake

Toluca Lake has developed quite the collection of healthy-focused restaurants in recent years, and with the addition of Mendocino Farms in August 2021, offers another fantastic option for Burbankers for lunch and dinner.

Mendo’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich is one of the best we’ve ever had in the Burbank area. The chicken breast is air fried and remains very juicy. A little spicy, the sandwich is topped with a delicious creamy apple and celery root slaw, pickles and roasted garlic aioli and nestled in a buttery toasted brioche bun.

Mendocino Farms’ menu has something for carnivores, omnivores, vegetarians and vegans, with a nice variety of sandwiches, salads and sides.

We really like that the restaurant clearly labels calories and ingredients on every menu, making it easy to choose a meal to suit a particular diet or craving.

The Peruvian Steak sandwich is also excellent. Adding avocado makes it a little messier but ratchets up the flavor scale even more. It’s mildly spicy but not overwhelming.

We’ve also tried the Chimichurri Steak and Bacon sandwich, Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Reuben, the Thai Mango Salad and the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl. All were terrific, made with quality ingredients and attention to color, texture and taste.

In fact, Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Reuben, while different, was absolutely on par with traditionally made Reubens and even better than many. Made with plant-based corned beef, havarti cheese, pickles, apple and celery root slaw and Thousand Island dressing served in a pressed rye panini, the Unreal Reuben is truly delicious.

Ordering is very easy in person and online. During the typically busy lunch rush, it can take almost an hour for online orders, but in person the time for food to be served takes just a few minutes.

Mendocino Farms shares a nice outdoor patio with neighboring Tocaya Modern Mexican restaurant. They also validate parking in the rear parking lot behind the restaurant.

We’ve found the staff to be pleasant and helpful, the food prepared well and the restaurant in general to be clean.

The chain restaurant has approximately 50 locations throughout California and has started expanding to Texas and Georgia.

Mendocino Farms in Toluca Lake earns a Tops In Town for a fantastic menu of creative and colorful plates made with fresh, high quality ingredients and a real attention to flavor combinations.

Restaurant Info: Mendocino Farms is located at 4301 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 861-3588. Mendocino Farms is open Monday though Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Phone lines open at 8:00 a.m. daily.



Mendocino Farms receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)