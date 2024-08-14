Menjivar Announced as CA Legislative LGBTQ Caucus 2025-26 Vice Chair

The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus has announced new leadership for the 2025-26 legislative session, including Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-Burbank) as Vice Chair. The press release can be found here: https://lgbtqcaucus.legislature.ca.gov/news/1723532400-california-legislative-lgbtq-caucus-announces-new-leadership-2025-2026-legislative

Senator Menjivar’s statement:

“It is a tremendous honor to be named Vice Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. I thank my colleagues, and incoming Chair, Assemblymember Chris Ward, for entrusting me with this leadership position at a time when protecting and elevating our LGBTQ+ communities in California is of critical importance,” said Senator Caroline Menjivar, incoming Vice Chair of the Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. “I send my deep respect and gratitude to the outgoing lesbian Senators, Atkins and Eggman, whose shoulders I stand on and to every lesbian who blazed the path I walk upon to attain this position today. I will work to increase visibility of all the letters of LGBTQ+, while building foundations to expand representation for trans, gender non-conforming, and other underrepresented queer folks. In the LGBTQ Caucus, we will ensure the safety of California’s queer youth in school, protect the preventative measures that keep queer foster youth housed, push for more inclusive health care services, and build a thriving future for all our LGBTQ+ communities statewide!”