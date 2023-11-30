Metrolink’s Holiday Express Train Departs From Burbank December 9

Metrolink’s Holiday Express Train has returned, spreading holiday cheer across Southern California with an interactive, family-friendly experience unlike any other. Holiday Express Trains are specially ticketed round-trip rides featuring festive decorations, recognizable holiday-themed characters, carolers and onboard and host-station activities for all ages.

“We received an extraordinary response from riders when we first introduced the Holiday Express Train in 2019, and we’re thrilled to announce its return this fall,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “Not only is the Holiday Express Train back, it’s bigger and better. We’re adding four extra trips, including first-time service on the 91/Perris Valley Line, and increasing our capacity from six to eight passenger cars so that more riders can join in the festivities.”

In total, eight Holiday Express Train trips, ranging in length from 60 to 100 minutes, will take place over four Saturdays in November and December, leaving from Metrolink stations in Perris, Rancho Cucamonga, Simi Valley, Burbank and Laguna Niguel. Routes and times are listed below.

Photo courtesy of Metrolink

Saturday, Dec. 2 – San Bernardino Line

Rancho Cucamonga Station to Covina Station and back, departing at 12:30 p.m. and returning at 1:30 p.m.; host-station activities beginning at 11 a.m.

Rancho Cucamonga Station to Covina Station and back, departing at 3:30 p.m. and returning at 4:30 p.m.; host-station activities beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Ventura County and Antelope Valley lines

Simi Valley Station to Oxnard Station and back, departing at 1:15 p.m. and returning at 2:30 p.m.; host-station activities beginning at noon.

Burbank-Downtown Station to Newhall Station and back, departing at 4:20 p.m. and returning at 5:35 p.m.; host-station activities beginning at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Orange County Line

Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station to Oceanside Station and back, departing at 9:20 a.m. and returning at 11 a.m.; host-station activities beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station to Oceanside Station and back, departing at 12:50 p.m. and returning at 2:30 p.m.; host-station activities beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Metrolink

Holiday Express Train tickets are on sale now at $25 per person. Children 2-years-old and younger ride free provided they sit on a parent’s lap. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold onsite at the host stations. Only passengers with valid Holiday Express Train tickets will be permitted to board. Each car will have assigned seating, and riders can choose their seats at the point of purchase.

Ticketholders should arrive 45 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time to receive their wristbands. Festive, family-friendly activities, including musical performances, holiday-themed balloon twisters and crafting tables, will be available onsite at the station for attendees to enjoy ahead of boarding.

In the spirit of the season, Metrolink is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s Spark of Love Toy Drive. Holiday Express Train riders are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation. Collection bins will be marked at all host stations.