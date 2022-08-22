Milano Brings a Taste of Little Italy to Downtown Burbank

Conveniently located at the corner of Palm and 3rd in beautiful downtown Burbank – right next to the City’s free parking garage, Milano Ristorante Italiano & Wine Bar welcomes you to their little slice of Italy in downtown Burbank.

Walk through the entrance doors and get a warm, friendly greeting from owner Mike Pollastro and his wife Adelaide. Then choose from an extensive menu of incredible Italian foods, including all your favorite pasta dishes, created for Milano by Juan Carlos, their amazing Executive Chef.

Milano Italiano Ristorante. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The restaurant is a cafe and deli by day where you can order at the register or right from your phone at your table. Their outdoor space is filled with picnic style benches and tables which is great for a casual date, family-friendly night out, or for large groups. Milano has just announced that they are open for formal dining with full service dinners every day starting at 4:30PM. In honor of their newly opened dinner dining, they are offering a complimentary glass of wine, beer or beverage with the purchase of an entrée now through August 31st.

Milano Italiano Ristorante. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

In addition to the excellent menu choices, Milano was recently awarded a liquor license enabling them to sell wine and beer for dine-in and to-go orders. So, now you can eat some delicious Italian food together with your choice of any of their local and internationally sourced wines and beers.

Milano Italiano Ristorante. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Recently voted myBurbank’s BEST in not just one, but three categories: Best Italian Cuisine, Best Burger, and Best Catering. Milano proudly serves onsite lunch and lunch takeout 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday from 10:30AM-4:30PM. Dinners are served seven days a week starting at 4:30PM and offered as a takeout option as well. While the kitchen closes at 8:30PM, Milano remains open until 9:30PM for those dining in and for beverages.

Photo from Instagram @milanoburbank

Their lunch and takeout menu features all your favorite Italian dishes plus salads and sandwiches – all freshly made on the premises. Milano has also added a special dinner menu with many dishes using house-made pasta and JC’s specially created sauces, served between 4:30PM and closing. You can then end the evening with one of their newly added house-made desserts like tiramisu.

In addition to winning Burbank’s Best awards in multiple categories, Milano still receives solid 5, star reviews on both Yelp and Google for both its food and service. The reviews praise Milano for its authentic Italian Cuisine as well as their bread, pastries, coffee, house-roasted meats, sandwiches, and dinners. Anchored by Milano’s elegant red sauce their eggplant parmesan and lasagna are a must try when visiting. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-friendly offerings are also available.

Photo from Instagram @milanoburbank

Come and see what all the fuss is about. Visit Milano today and get your little slice of Italy in Downtown Burbank.