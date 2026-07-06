Milt & Edie’s Voted Best Drycleaner in Burbank!

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center has been setting the standard for garment care for over 70 years through exceptional service, expert craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Located in the heart of Burbank’s Media District, the iconic business serves consumers, corporations, studios, designers, and costume professionals throughout Southern California.

Milt & Edie’s is open 24 hours a day Monday through Friday, with weekend hours until 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday — and they are open every day of the year. Known for making the impossible happen, the company offers four-hour turnaround dry cleaning service when needed.

An industry leader in eco-friendly garment care, Milt & Edie’s combines state-of-the-art technology with a highly experienced team of cleaning specialists, pressers, and 18 full-time expert tailors known for precision alterations and couture-level workmanship.

Customers are welcomed with free parking, fresh popcorn, complimentary refreshments, and immediate service from a friendly team dedicated to delivering a level of care that keeps generations of customers coming back.

Today, the next generation proudly carries on the family legacy. The business is run by founders Milton and Edie’s son-in-law, Michael Shader, and daughter, Beth Shader, alongside two of their sons, Joe and Zach. Together, they continue Milt & Edie’s longstanding commitment to quality, convenience, and exceptional customer service.