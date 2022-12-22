Miss Armenia Visits Burbank Before Her Journey to Miss Universe 2022 Competition

Miss Universe Armenia 2022 made an appearance at Lusanet Collective in Burbank on December 18th. Kristina Ayanian will be representing Armenia at the MISS UNIVERSE® 2022 competition on January 14th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lusanet Collective is a retail store in the heart of Downtown Burbank that curates fashion from designers around the world. The store features a retail space but also serves the creative community as an idea-exchange platform, a resource bank, exhibitor venue, and gathering place for creative professionals.

Photo courtesy of Lusanet Collective

Co-owners Lusine Simonyan and Anet Abnous are entrepreneurs themselves, who bring a variety of experience to their business. Simonyan is a Senior Accountant and of of the commissioners of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission while Abnous is the creative director and CEO of Anet’s Collection with an eye for wearable art.

Miss Universe Armenia 2022 came to Burbank to visit Lusanet Collective and get support from the array of designers that the company works with. Through their support they were able to provide Ayanian with dresses, makeup, hair, and jewelry from the store. Lusanet Collective will also be sponsoring the jewelry and accessories for Ayanian at the MISS UNIVERSE® 2022 competition.

Photo courtesy of Lusanet Collective

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome media and VIP guests that included Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale city council member Elen Asatryan, and Burbank Chamber CEO Jamie Keyser. The event was then opened to the public for people to meet Miss Armenia and give their well wishes as she moves forward to the MISS UNIVERSE® 2022 competition.

Kristina Ayanian is an Armenian-American pianist that graduated from Bentley University with a Bachelor’s degree in finance. She began her competitions as Miss Boston Preteen in 2008 and moved onto Miss Massachusetts’ Outstanding Teen 2013. Ayanian reigned as Miss Boston 2020, Miss Grand Armenia 2022, and then appointed as Miss Universe Armenia 2022 on November 2nd.

You can purchase votes for Miss Armenia in the 71st MISS UNIVERSE® Competition in multiple scenarios including voting a candidate into the top selected candidates of the Semifinals to advance into the Finals, and Best Costume competition, among other potential voting scenarios. Vote here!