Morton’s The Steakhouse Continues To Serve Top-Notch Steaks, Classic Dishes, Daily

Morton’s The Steakhouse has long been a mainstay of the studio and fancy steak dinner scene in Burbank, serving up excellent cuts of meat and indulgent dishes for decades. The cozy, upscale restaurant with a classic speakeasy vibe is tucked away in the Warner Music Group building on Olive Avenue near the 134 Freeway.

We took a tour of some of Morton’s most popular dishes recently and enjoyed every bite. We were seated in a comfortable, large booth and could see part of the kitchen from our table, which added to the experience.

The friendly and attentive staff brought us freshly warmed, onion-topped bread and creamy butter to get started, along with the Mortini cocktail, a vodka martini with three blue cheese-stuffed olives, and the 1682 Whiskey Experience, a three-whiskey flight, which was very well-balanced.

Two appetizers were then served: the Maine Lobster Ravioli and the Ahi Tuna Poke. Both were excellent. Morton’s Maine Lobster Ravioli and Ahi Tuna Poke (foreground.) (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Lobster Ravioli was one of our favorite bites of the night. Delicious and hot, the dish featured delicate pieces of buttery lobster and lobster-stuffed ravioli in a truffle cream sauce and topped with Shiitake mushrooms and Brussels Sprouts leaves. The dish was rich but not too heavy.

The Ahi Tuna Poke was nicely chilled and very fresh. The tasty fish was tossed with a slightly spicy sesame soy caramel sauce and avocado and served on a bed of thin-sliced cucumbers.

Morton’s famous Wedge Salad was next and it, too, was served chilled and perfectly fresh. A crisp and fluffy Iceberg wedge was topped with pieces of bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and one of the very best blue cheese dressings we have ever tasted.

At this point, we realized we need to move forward strategically.

Next up were the featured players, a Cajun Ribeye and a Filet Oscar, along with several sides to sample including Lyonnaise Potatoes, Baked Shrimp Alexander, Lobster Mac and Cheese and Brussels Sprouts. Morton’s classic Wedge Salad features an addicting housemade blue cheese dressing. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The sommelier expertly paired the Cajun Ribeye with a 2021 Duckhorn Postmark Cabernet and the Filet Oscar with a 2021 Raymond Primal Cut Cabernet.

The other huge hit of the evening for us was the 16-ounce Cajun Ribeye, which is marinated for 60 hours prior to being cooked. It was tender, juicy and extremely flavorful.

We really enjoyed the Filet Oscar which is an eight-ounce filet topped with jumbo lump crab and asparagus in a buerre blanc. The filet was perfectly made and very delicious.

With four sides to try, we only managed a bite or two of each. The Lobster Mac and Cheese, made with cavatappi pasta, was cheesy and fairly light. The Lyonnaise potatoes and sauteed Brussels sprouts were simple and very tasty. We also really enjoyed the indulgent Baked Shrimp Alexander which were breaded shrimp seated on a lovely, tangy cream sauce. Filet Oscar at Morton’s The Steakhouse is an eight-ounce filet topped with asparagus, jumbo lump crab and a buerre blanc. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

After all that food, we finished strong with a Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake, served with vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle, and a tasty Morton’s Coffee, perked up with amaretto, Bailey’s Irish Cream and dark creme de cacao and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Talk about a survey of Morton’s greatest hits! We enjoyed leftovers for days afterward, and the steaks and sides heated up perfectly at home.

All the staff were pleasant and knowledgeable and we enjoyed the dark and exclusive dinner club atmosphere of the steakhouse. Bathrooms were spotless.

Morton’s The Steakhouse is now a very large, multi-city chain. What they do – steaks, drinks, complex smaller plates and desserts – they do extremely well. It’s expensive and absolutely worth it for the quantity and quality of the food and drinks served and the atmosphere.

At the Burbank Morton’s, there is a large bar area with plenty of high-top tables for seating, with a more traditional dining room located deeper into the restaurant space.

Although there’s no valet at this time for Morton’s, most guests park in the underground parking for the building housing Morton’s and other business offices. For more information on Morton’s Burbank location, visit https://www.mortons.com/.