Mosaic Mural Inspires Students At Monterey High School To Make Their Dreams A Reality

Barack Obama once said, “The future belongs to young people with an education and the imagination to create.” At Monterey High School in Burbank, education and imagination are at the heart of the mission to inspire students who choose a different path than what is offered at BUSD’s traditional High Schools.

Last week, students, local artists, community leaders and BUSD officials came together for the unveiling of a new mosaic mural that has been years in the making and demonstrates the power of imagination, creativity and collaboration.

When April Weaver was Monterey High School’s principal in 2023, she was introduced to local artist, Erica Bootchk, and the idea for the mural began taking shape.

“The first day I met Erica, I knew I’d found the right person for the job,” said Weaver, “She wanted this piece to bring people together, she wanted it to be something that the entire school community could get behind and she wanted to create something truly beautiful.”

Bootchk, who designed four murals for John Muir Middle School when her children were students there, knew that the art installation would be a permanent reflection of the spirit of Monterey.

“We had over 125 students participate as well as all of the current faculty and staff and alumni faculty who created pieces, carving their names, words of inspiration, and small drawings in the clay tiles that make up the mosaic,” said Bootchk.

April Weaver, Artist Erica Bootchk and Graduating Senior Elin Avakemian reveal the mosaic masterpiece.

At the center of the work is a panther, which represents not only the school mascot but also the internal grit of Monterey students and the independent spirit of the school’s staff.

Students requested that their bearded dragon, Larry, be incorporated into the art as well their service dog, Milo plus three beloved snakes, and two geckos. And Bootchk found a way.

“I love making murals that bring community together,” said Bootchk, who also expressed gratitude to staff members Malia Whitaker, Gabby Sharaga, art teacher Jeannette Elliott-Scaeffer, and custodian Luis Mendez for the extra time and heart they gave to the project.

She noted that several students became mosaicists in the process, helping with all aspects from rolling the clay, glazing it, and placing it on the wall. “Last school year, David Vartunyan was amazing at gathering students to work on the piece,” said Bootchk, “This year, Juliet Morris was my sous chef apprentice.”

Bootchk, Weaver and graduating senior Elin Avekemian tore down the paper to reveal the completed mural to the awe of the crowd. Weaver explained the meaning behind the imagery.

“The panther gazes toward the horizon which represents possibility,” said Weaver, directing her comments particularly to the students. “When you look at the walls on this campus, you don’t just see where you’ve been, you see where you are going,” she said.

“We see the years of opportunity that lie ahead and the strong support system that will always be here at Monterey to help you reach them,” Weaver continued, “May this mural always remind you that you are strong, you are capable and your future is as vast as the horizon.”

Thanks in part to increased instructional minutes in the school day and advisory classes offered to all students, Monterey High School is considered one of the best continuation schools in the state by the California Continuation Education Association Plus.

Among the attendees were BUSD Board President, Abby Pontzker Kamkar; Board Member, Kelsey Olson; Director of Secondary Education and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Julie Markussen; Director of Instructional Technology, Robyn Anders; and Director, Elementary Education, and Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Rebecca Harris.

“The mosaic is striking and magnificent from afar, and so intimate up close,” said School Board member Olson, “You can see such life and character in the details, names, and small pieces. I wasn’t the only one moved to tears by the artistry and thoughtfulness. It so clearly represents the strength and purpose of that community and those lifting up our students.”

Monterey Principal Daniel DiMondo told the students, “The mosaic mural illustrates that passion and drive to create something beautiful where there was once blank space. We hope you carry the same passion into your lives after high school.”