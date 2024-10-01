myBurbank Guide to Halloween Events in Burbank

The myBurbank Guide to Halloween 2024 events in Burbank. See something missing? Email Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com.

October 5

Pumpkin Patch and Flea Market at Gain Credit Union (11:00am-4:00pm)

Gain CU will be hosting a Pumpkin Patch and Flea Market to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley. Come purchase your fall pumpkins and support a frightfully good cause! Bring your family and friends; this event is open to the public! The event will take place in our employee parking lot which is just one block West of our Burbank Branch (1800 W. Magnolia Boulevard). The event includes: one of a kind antiques, handcrafted, and re-purposed items, a free art booth, face painting, pumpkins for sale, and Food trucks. More info.

October 8

Cos-Tomb Drive for the Bret Harte Elementary PTA (1:00-3:00pm)

Revive your Halloween with resale costumes donated by families at Bret Harte Elementary school. Shop affordable, gently used costumes priced between $5-$10 and 100% of funds raised will support the Bret Harte S.T.E.A.M. room. The sale will take place in the entrance to the Bret Harte auditorium at 3200 W Jeffries Ave.

October 11-13

Son of Monsterpalooza at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center

SON OF MONSTERPALOOZA returns to Burbank for three days with over 150 monstrous vendors, makeup demos, celebrity guests & more! Meet award winning artists behind some of the greatest creatures ever created with a selection of over 150 exhibitors selling one of a kind creations, LIVE makeup demonstrations and more! Each Son of Monsterpalooza event features dozens of special celebrity guests from the worlds of Horror, Science Fiction, and Fantasy. Past guests have included actors from film franchises such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, The Omen, Phantasm, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Day of the Dead and MANY MORE! Purchase tickets.

October 11-12 & 18-19

Laboratory of Lost Souls by Burbank Parks and Rec at the Starlight Bowl (7:00-9:30pm)

Join us this Halloween season for a chilling journey through the twisted halls of a haunted maze where lost souls still linger. Once an abandoned laboratory, now filled with the tormented spirits of experiments gone wrong, the maze will test your courage and lead you into the depths of fear. Beware of the eerie sounds and shadowy figures lurking around every corner. Will you make it out unscathed, or will you become the next soul trapped forever in the lab? Register here.

Laboratory of Lost Souls

Fall Festival at the Burbank Town Center

The Burbank Town Center is bringing back the Fall Festival and it’s bigger than ever! This year, they are teaming up with My Valley Pass for a 2-day celebration at the Center on October 11th & 12th, and it’s totally FREE to attend! Friday, October 11th, 5pm-8pm – Join us for a Beer Garden with all proceeds supporting the Burbank Community YMCA! Expect: Live music & throwback DJ sets from the 80s & 90s, Beer from your favorite local breweries, Epic prize giveaways & more! Saturday, October 12th 11am-2pm – Bring the fam for: Fun crafts & activities for all ages, A spooktacular Halloween costume contest, more prize giveaways & surprises! Get tickets.

October 12

Spooky Market at 3 Sisters Coffee and Tea (11:00am-4:00pm)

Get into the Halloween spirit and come down to 3 Sisters Coffee and Tea for the Spooky Market on Saturday October 12th 11am-4pm! Come support local artists and craft makers who will be selling their wares ranging from comics, art prints, crafts, magic candles & more! The cafes Tarot Tuesday reader, Fantasma Witch, will also be there giving readings! 3 Sisters is located at 1706 W. Magnolia Blvd.

October 19

A Halloween Spooktacular Concert by Burbank High Instrumental Music (Concert begins at 6:00pm)

Please join the Burbank High School Instrumental Music Association (BHS IMA) for a night of thrilling music and chilling performances from Concert Bands, Orchestras and our Jazz Band! You will want to bring your whole family as we will have carnival games, trick or treating and more starting at 4:30PM. Get tickets.

Floating Pumpkin Patch at Verdugo Aquatic Facility (10:00am-4:00pm)

Mark your calendars for the Floating Pumpkin Patch on October 19! Pick out your own pumpkin from the activity pool, decorate it, and spend the afternoon swimming! There are three sessions to join in on, and each one will have a pumpkin decorating contest. Halloween games and activities will be going on through the day. $5 per person. Get tickets.

Floating Pumpkin Patch

October 20

Boo At The ‘Bell at the DeBell Golf Club

Get ready for a spook-tacular time at Boo at the ‘Bell! Join us at DeBell Golf Course on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 for a family-friendly, delicious brunch buffet where you can groove to our DJ, be amazed by a magician, and get crafty with fun activities! Space is limited and RSVP is required! Kids under 3 are free with an adult. Get tickets.

October 25

Haunted Garden Halloween Party by The Burbank Chamber and Burbank Young Professionals (5:30-9:00pm)

Get ready for a night of thrills and chills at the Burbank Young Professionals’ Haunted Garden Halloween Party at The Pointe! Step into a Louisiana-inspired haunted garden with eerie vibes, creepy decor, and loads of fun activities! Admission is free, with a cash bar, an opportunity drawing, delicious treats, and Halloween costume contest. The Pointe is located at 2900 W. Alameda Ave. Register here.

October 26

Little Pumpkins Tot Party from Burbank Parks and Rec (10:00-11:30am)

Come have fun at the Little Pumpkins Tot Party located at the McCambridge Recreation Center located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd. Includes carnival games and activity stations, craft and treat making, and a goodie bag. $5/child. Get tickets.

Boo Bash by Burbank Parent Education (10:00am-2:00pm)

Enjoy a not-so-scary Halloween party hosted by Burbank Parent Education. Kids can enjoy carnival games, an obstacle course, a costume parade, crafts and coloring, food, and a performance by the Beat Buds. All the fun takes place at the Burbank Adult School located at 3811 W Allan Ave.. This event is specifically geared towards children ages 0-5. Tickets are $10 for kids/adults are free.

Halloween Sale in Support of Makeup and Hair Union Members (11:00am-5:00pm)

Come out and support the makeup and hair union members for a Halloween craft/garage sale featuring tricks and treats, Halloween crafts, over 50 vendors, raffle, food, Halloween makeup and hair, baked goods, antique trinkets, treasures and more. The sale is taking place at 2520 W. Olive Ave.

Trunk or Treat at Ume Credit Union (5:00-8:00pm)

UMe Credit Union is hosting a FREE Trunk or Treat event in their parking lot for an evening of Halloween fun with classic cars decked out spooky style. Each iconic auto will have treats for the young and the young at heart to enjoy. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Halloween Rock N Roll Disco by Skate Oddity (6:00-9:00pm)

Celebrate Halloween with Skate Oddity at the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center at Ralph Foy Park. Costumes are encouraged but not necessary. Skate along to Dark 80s, Goth, Post Punk, and Rock and Roll by DJs Brynna Ashley and James David. All ages are welcome and general admission is $20 to skate, and skate rentals are available for an additional $6. You can still come for free if you’re not skating and enjoy shopping, music, photo ops, and more. Get tickets.

Skate Oddity

Halloween Skate Fest at the Valley Skate Park (6:00-9:00pm)

Join Burbank Parks and Rec on October 26th for a spooky good time at the Valley Skate Park in Partnership with Pacific Skate School. Halloween Skate fest is free and open to all ages and includes skating competitions, a BBQ, the Park N Play van, costume contest, and raffle. Full pads are required.

October 27

Trunk or Treat at CityLight LA Church (6:00-8:00pm)

At CityLight LA, they go all out with incredibly decked-out trunks, delicious food trucks, and plenty of candy! They are committed to creating a fun, safe environment for the whole family! CityLight LA is located at 1110 S. Victory Blvd. The event is free to attend. Reserve your spot.

October 31

Halloween Carnival by Burbank Parks and Rec (6:30-8:00pm)

Put your luck and skills to the test at the Halloween Carnival located at the McCambridge Recreation Center. Play games to collect prizes and candy, and join in the Scarecrow Scramble. $5 per child. Get tickets.