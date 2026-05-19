myBurbank’s Best 2026 Winners Out Now!

Ashley Erikson is a Burbank resident, wife, mother of two teen boys, and active member in her neighborhood and community. She is the founder and past President of the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, and was the Holiday in the Park event planner for 11 years. Ashley is a graduate of Cal State Northridge receiving a Bachelors in English with an emphasis on creative writing, and also studied Zoology at Oregon State University with a focus on animal conservation.