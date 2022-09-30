myBurbank’s Halloween Guide

Here is our guide to all things Halloween! Find out what Halloween themed events, classes, carnivals, mixers and parties are happening in Burbank this October.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS IN BURBANK

Hocus Pocus Outdoor Movie Night – October 1st

UMe Credit Union is hosting a free outdoor movie night screening of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy pre-show entertainment starting at 6pm including food trucks, kids activities like face painting, balloon twisters, dancing, and trivia and prizes. More info.

YMCA Trunk O Treat – October 14

Join the YMCA Burbank on Friday, October 14th for an immersive Trunk O Treat event that the while family will love. Located in the Burbank YMCA parking lot, the event will have fun trunk or treating, a spooky car from Road Kings Burbank, food trucks, music, arts and crafts, giveaways and more! For information on how to register your vehicle for the Trunk o Treat contest, please contact Jennifer Cervantes at Jennifer@burbankymca.org.

Burbank YMCA Trunk O Treat

Haunted Adventure – October 14, 15, 21

Get tickets to the Haunted Adventure at the Starlight Bowl. This Halloween guided tour is returning for small groups of people ready to adventure together. Ticket info.

Son of Monsterpalooza – October 14-16

Son of Monsterpalooza is the ultimate horror film expo featuring over 150 vendors, special exhibits, celebrity guests, makeup demos and much more. The event will take place October 14-16, 2022 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center and have special exhibits and demos each day. More info.

Son of Monsterpalooza Flyer 2022

Unholy Rollers Halloween Skate and Costume Party – October 15

Unholy Rollers is coming to the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center for a night of roller skating, halloween costumes, pop-up shops, food and music. Tickets.

80s Oktoberfest – October 15

Join the Burbank Town Center and My Valley Pass on October 15th from 4pm to 8pm for their 80’s Oktoberfest event.The night will feature popular 80’s music mixed by 80’s KROQ and New Wave DJ Legend Swedish Egil alongside some of the Valley’s best craft breweries. More info.

Floating Pumpkin Patch – October 22

Save the date for the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility. Families can enjoy costume contests, pumpkin decorating, swimming, and Halloween games and activities.

Floating Pumpkin Patch at Verdugo Aquatic Center.

Skate Oddity Halloween Edition: 80’s Slashers on Skates – October 22

Come roller skate (or blade) back in time to days of Chucky, Michael Myers, Jason, Freddie Krueger, and more! The event is being held on Saturday, October 22nd from 4:30-9:30pm at the LA Kings Burbank Sports Center at Ralph Foy Park. Tickets.

Halloween Run by Fleet Feet Burbank – October 26

Join Fleet Feet Burbank for a spook-tacular 3 mile run starting from their store in Magnolia Park. Enjoy refreshments after the run and don’t forget to participate in their costume contest where you can earn a prize! Fleet Feet Calendar.

Halloween Fang-tastic Mixer – October 27

Burbank Young Professionals is hosting a Halloween mixer on October 27th from 6-8pm at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8310. Costumes optional. RSVP here.

Burbank Young Professionals Halloween Fang-Tastic Mixer

Little Pumpkins Tot Party – October 29

Save the date for Burbank Parks and Rec’s annual Little Pumpkins Tot Party at McCambridge Park for kids ages 2-5 years old.

Halloween Skatefest – October 29

Valley Skate Park is having their annual Halloween Skatefest event open to skateboarders of all ages. Join the competition or just come by to enjoy food, trick or treat stations, a costume contest, music, activities, a raffle and more.

Trick or Treat– October 29

Presented by Best of the Valley Popups, the Trick or Treat event will be hosted at South Hills Burbank from 11am-3pm. Join in on fun for the whole family including music, games, food trucks, and a petting zoo. Wear your costume and go trick or treating to over 25 small business vendors where they’ll be passing out candy and selling their goods or services. More info.

Halloween Extravaganza at South Hills Church

Halloween Celebration for Adults 55+ – October 31

Burbank Parks and Rec is hosting a Halloween celebration for community members aged 55+ at the Tuttle Senior Center located at 1731 N. Ontario Street.

Halloween Carnival – October 31

Save the date for McCambridge park’s annual Halloween Carnival with games, candy and prizes for elementary school aged children.

Wine & Design Halloween Painting Classes – Select October Dates

Book your wine and paint night at Wine & Design in Magnolia Park. Visit their website and choose from different Halloween themed paint nights including pumpkins, ghosts, scarecrows, witches and more. See Class Options.

Wine and Design Painting Class

HALLOWEEN HOUSES

Halloween House Decorating in Burbank

OurBurbank is a group of community volunteers working with the Public Information Office to encourage and provide civic involvement and pride in our community. Check their website soon for information on joining the annual Halloween house and business decorating contest and a list of all contestants and winners. More info.

Haunted House in Burbank – Rotten Apple 909

Located at 907 N California St, Rotten Apple 907 is a residential home in Burbank that is transformed into a house of screams during Halloween. Each year the event accepts donations that are given directly to a charity in need. Check their website for the upcoming haunted house dates and times for 2022. More info.

Halloween Map of Burbank Houses

Put together by a community member, the Halloween map shows locations of houses in Burbank that will be decorating, having events, or haunted houses. You can submit your house to be featured and even submit a picture of your decorations. Visit the map.

myBurbank Halloween Decorating Contest

Stay tuned for our annual myBurbank house decorating contest for Halloween!

HALLOWEEN OUTSIDE OF BURBANK

Halloween Horror Nights – September 8-October 31

Visit Universal Studios Hollywood after hours for their Halloween Horror Nights. Scream through 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, a live show and exhilarating attractions. Tickets.

Carved at Descanso Gardens – October 7-31

Carved is a family-friendly event with hundreds of carved pumpkins at Descanso Gardens. Along with the pumpkins, the ever-popular pumpkin house, hay maze, and holiday-themed food and beverages will return. Guests can also enjoy UV “black light” experiences, artists sculpting pumpkins, and a special Day of the Dead installation at the Amphitheater. Tickets.

Carved, Photo courtesy of Descanso Gardens

Toluca Lake Pumpkin Festival – until October 31

Haunted maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, coin rides. More info.

Boo at the Zoo – October 1-31

Visit the Los Angeles Zoo during October from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily with special entertainment and activities on weekends. The event is free with paid Zoo admission or membership. Guests can enjoy spooktacular sights daily with open-air live shows, animal pumpkin feedings, themed photo ops, and education stations, on weekends. More info.

Boo at the Zoo, Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Zoo.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride – September 30-October 31

Griffith Park is transformed into Midnight Falls where a hayride leads guests on thrilling adventures through a spooky town. Visit the town square, Midnight Mortuary, Laughterhouse, and stay for a live show. More info.

If you know of another Halloween event, you can email aerikson@myburbank.com to be added to the myBurbank’s Halloween Guide. You can also add the event to our myBurbank calendar here.