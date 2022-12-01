Need Holiday Cash? Burbank Police Will Pay You for Your Unwanted Guns

The Burbank Police Department will host an Anonymous Gun Buyback event for City of Burbank residents on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The event will be held in the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, located at 200 North Third Street in the City of Burbank.

The goal of the Anonymous GunBuyback event is to reduce the availability of unwanted firearms in the community by providing an opportunity for the safe and anonymous disposal of guns. All weapons collected will be verified to determine if they have been reported as lost or stolen, and if applicable, will be returned to their legal owners. All other firearms will be destroyed in compliance with California state law.

The drive-through event will provide City of Burbank residents with an opportunity to anonymously turn in their unwanted guns without having to show any identification and with “no questions asked.” Burbank police officers will accept all unwanted guns upon entering the rear lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters parking lot, off Palm Avenue. Participants will receive a $100 gift card for each handgun, rifle, or shotgun, and/or a $200 gift card for each assault weapon as classified in the State of California, while supplies last. No gift cards will be given for incomplete guns or gun parts. However, they will be accepted for destruction.

Participants are required to follow the below instructions upon entering the event:

▪ Firearms must be transported and delivered unloaded , with clips or magazines removed, and carried in the trunk or rear cargo area, out of reach of the occupants

▪ DO NOT bring ammunition

▪ Remain in your vehicle at all times

▪ NO military ordnances or explosives are allowed

▪ Individuals under the age of 18 are not permitted to carry firearms and should refrain from transporting a gun to the event