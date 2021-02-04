Neighborhood Gives Back to Saint Joseph ICU Department

Nicole Elliott is a Burbank mom, a teacher, and a resident in one of the nicest places in America according to Good Morning America in 2018. Nicole took the opportunity to pull her neighbors together in order to give back to the Intensive Care Unit at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Nicole Elliot and Kelby Kawamoto

The Neighbors of N. Evergreen Facebook Group made headlines when they appeared on national television as one of the nicest places due to the giving and kind nature of the neighbors in the area and the community involvement and events they put together. Elliott knew of another neighbor in the Evergreen group, Kelby Kawamoto, who is an ICU registered nurse at Saint Jospeh Medical Center, and wanted to make sure Kawamoto and the other staff knew how much they were appreciated during this global pandemic.

Elliott started collecting donations from neighbors in April of 2020 and raised almost $700 which paid for an ICU staff lunch provided by Pinnochio’s restaurant. In June, Elliot raised money a second time and was able to send the staff frozen yogurt. Then again in January of 2021, Elliott reached out even further and contacted local mommy Facebook groups to raise donations and was able to send treats from local companies like Millie’s Sweet Treats, Angie’s Chocolates and SweetSpot Bakery. There were so many treats that they were able to share it with four ICU departments. “The support from the Burbank community has been a very uplifting experience during such a challenging time. All the treats and donations have lifted our spirits and kept us going on hard days,” said Kawamoto. “The ICU staff at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is very thankful for Nicole’s generosity and the entire Burbank community!”

This isn’t the end for the givebacks according to Elliott. “My heart wants to continue to support local and small businesses so I’ll be on the lookout for more ideas. The community really loves to support them.”