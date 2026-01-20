New Allegations Brought Against Burbank School Board After Email Surfaces

On the same night as the Burbank Unified School District’s School Board meets its new overseer from the County of Los Angeles, new allegations have been leveled about the knowledge the Board had about the actions of then Board Member Char Tabet and when they knew it.

On January 7, 2026, LACOE formally notified the BUSDt that the County Superintendent has designated the district as “Lack of Going Concern” pursuant to Education Code 42127.6. This determination is based on several factors outlined in the linked letter below, including leadership vacancies and ongoing investigations related to fiscal operations. During the meeting, the Fiscal Expert appointed by the County was introduced, and Board Members were surprised that they were going to have to pay 75% of his salary through June of 2026.

He sat through oral communications and listened to the public as they brought up an email that was sent back in the early morning of June 4, 2025, regarding former Board Member Char Tabet.

On June 4, 2025, the Burbank Police Department was contacted by personnel from the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) regarding possible embezzlement of public funds. District staff reported concerns about a contract awarded in September 2024 to Specialized Support Services, LLC, for up to $90,000 to complete a 2-year backlog of board meeting minutes.

From December 2024 to May 2025, BUSD paid $93,000 to the vendor; however, limited work had been completed.

The investigation revealed the company was registered under the name of a relative of Board Member Charlene Tabet, and evidence indicated Ms. Tabet signed documents and endorsed checks in her relative’s name, depositing the payments into her own bank account.

Tabet resigned from the Board in September and was later charged by the The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and filed one count of having a financial interest in a contract or purchase made in an official capacity, Government Code 1090(a), a felony.

It was brought to light at the January 15 School Board meeting that an email was allegedly written by School Board member Abigail Pontzer Kamkar to both Andrew Cantwell and Emily Weisberg on June 4, 2025, where she talked about the clerical contract and the ethics involved.

The Board had previously told the public that it knew nothing about Tabet’s involvement, even though they all voted to approve the contract originally the year before. When a member of the public commented that he had filed a records request for emails about the subject, he was given over 1,200 emails, yet this one was not included.

There is also a question of a Brown Act violation with one Board Member emailing another about pending Board business.

Here is a copy of the email, taken from Facebook:

In response, Interim Superintendent Dr. Oscar Macias, who was appointed to the position in June of 2025, put out the following statement on Monday night:

Good evening members of the Burbank Unified School District Community, At the January 15, 2026, Board of Education meeting, a member of the public referenced a June 4, 2025, email involving members of the Board and District staff. An image of this email has since circulated publicly. Consistent with prior disclosures, the District acknowledges that this communication has raised questions regarding the Specialized Support Services agreement, including what information may have been known, when it may have been known, and by whom. The District understands the community’s interest in transparency, accuracy, and accountability. As previously reported, and at the direction of the Board, which I fully supported, the District engaged an independent third‑party investigator to conduct a comprehensive and ongoing review related to the Specialized Support Services agreement. The District will ensure, to the extent not previously done, that the referenced email, along with any related communications, is provided and available to the third-party investigator. The Board of Education and I have emphasized the need for the investigation to reach a complete, independent, and timely conclusion, and for the work to move forward as efficiently as possible without compromising thoroughness, fairness, or due process. Prolonged uncertainty is not in the best interest of the District, and bringing this review to a responsible conclusion is essential so the District can absorb the findings, address any identified issues, and move forward constructively. To protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure fairness to all involved, the District will not comment on the substance of materials under review while the investigation remains active. Since my appointment as Interim Superintendent, my focus has been on ensuring that the District responds to the issues surrounding the Specialized Support Services agreement in a manner that is lawful, thorough, and aligned with District policy. It is essential that I exercise appropriate due diligence so that any decisions made, and any recommendations I bring to the Board, are fully informed and responsibly grounded. This includes careful consideration of all relevant facts and communications that may shape the District’s conclusions and next steps. The Board asked me to step into this role during a particularly challenging moment for the District, and I accepted that responsibility with a clear understanding of the work ahead. I did so because I believe deeply in this community and in our collective ability to address difficult issues with integrity and resolve. I remain focused on my duty and steadfast in my mission: to ensure the District is operationally sound, ethically led, and relentlessly centered on supporting teaching and learning for our students. As this work continues, I am committed to providing the community with clear, direct updates as information becomes available and when disclosure is appropriate and legally permitted. My goal is to communicate with clarity so the community understands both what is known and what remains under review. Through timely, factual communication, I aim to support greater understanding and help rebuild trust as this process moves forward. In partnership, Dr. Oscar Macias

Interim Superintendent

Dr. Macias has been working to try to bring trust in the finances to the public. He announced back in September of 2025, the Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC). This committee will serve as a collaborative advisory group to help review, understand, and provide input on the District’s budget priorities and financial decision-making.

It was also alleged at the meeting by a member of the public that close to $30 million of the bond money approved by voters last year has been spent, even though a State-Mandated Oversight Board was not formed to approve the expenditures.